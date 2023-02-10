Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything to Expect!
Rihanna will perform at Apple Music’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show and Kelly Clarkson is the first woman to host the NFL Honors.
Brendan Daly bartended in Des Moines, played football at Drake and briefly coached with the Bulldogs. Now he's trying to win his fifth Super Bowl.
Even though Andy Reid left the Eagles after the 2012 season, three players he drafted (Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox) still play significant roles.
Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.
An official announcement seems unlikely to happen until the Super Bowl is over, but there is some movement in the Colts' lengthy coaching search.
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.” Payton [more]
Who will win? Who will be MVP? Find out that and more right here.
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
Super Bowl week in Phoenix has not been kind to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. By Adam Hermann
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the class of 2023 last night, but heres a look ahead at the stacked list of potential finalists for 2024.
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.
As of this posting, Derek Carr is still a Raiders quarterback. But that is expected to change in the coming days, as Las Vegas is likely to release Carr before his $40.4 million in guarantees kick in next week. It’s the end of a nine-year tenure with the franchise for Carr, who was benched in [more]
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
Days before the Super Bowl kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. By Adam Hermann
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand. According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans. Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays as Arizona’s head coach from 2019-2022. [more]
Here's our list of game props we're betting for the Super Bowl.
The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt is grabbing national headlines as a football “heiress” like she never has before.
Here’s the playoff breakdown of how much money each Chiefs player has earned to date this postseason ... and can make for winning Super Bowl LVII.
The new head coach of the Denver Broncos spoke to Charles Robinson on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII about his decision to return to coaching with the Denver Broncos. Sean joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Zebra Technologies.
Kyle Long resurfaces a story about Matt Nagy, saying the former Chicago Bears head coach called the offensive line some "gutless, quiet, b-tches."
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.