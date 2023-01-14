Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: Countdown to Game Day

Associated Press

Colombia's president is seeking to suspend arrest orders against some of the country's biggest criminal suspects, including at least one individual wanted in the U.S. on narcotics charges, as part of an ambitious plan to dismantle armed groups that have long dominated the countryside. The request to suspend the arrest orders against eight members of the so-called Gulf Clan was made by President Gustavo Petro's peace commissioner in a letter dated Jan. 11 to Colombia's chief prosecutor. Among those on the list are Jobanis Villadiego, also known by his alias “Bad Boy,” who was indicted in Brooklyn federal court in 2015 alongside Dairo Antonio Úsuga, then leader of the Gulf Clan and at the time Colombia's most wanted fugitive.