Rihanna Offers Three-Word Response After Becoming a Billionaire

Earlier this week, Forbes revealed that Rihanna reached billionaire status, making her the richest female musician in the world and second richest female entertainer only behind Oprah Winfrey.

Following the exciting news, the 33-year-old pop star was asked by photographers what it meant to her to be a “self-made billionaire.” “God is good,” RiRi humbly declared before going on her way.

Rihanna on being named a Bilionaire by Forbes: “God is good.“ Captured by @247PAPSTV pic.twitter.com/ilZw1BfDTD — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) August 5, 2021

While Rihanna is taking the humble route, Nicki Minaj made sure to toast her peer’s newfound status. “A BILLI-ON here, a BILLI-ON there,” Minaj wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday. “Little Bajan bih w/green [eyes] – dat bag iz a different size #IfThisDontInspireYou.”

Forbes reported Wednesday that Rihanna’s estimated net worth is $1.7 billion. The majority of her fortune is due to the value of her wildly successful Fenty Beauty brand, which launched in 2017 and now reportedly sees RiRi holding a 50 percent ownership. Per the finance-focused publication’s assessment, Fenty Beauty—itself reported to be worth at least $2.8 billion—accounts for as much as $1.4 billion of the artist’s $1.7 billion fortune.

The rest of Rihanna’s fortune comes from her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings as a chart-topping musician and actress.

