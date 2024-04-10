Rihanna as a nun, a joint and Medusa: why Rih is queen of character fashion

From stepping out on the red carpet in head-to-toe feathers to rocking just a bra as part of an off-duty 'fit, Rihanna knows how to make a style statement. But her fashion credentials extend way beyond her just looking good. As well as fronting fashion campaigns for the likes of Louis Vuitton and designing some of the sexiest lingerie we've ever seen in her Savage x Fenty collections, the singer has also appeared on a number of iconic magazine covers.

The latest of which is Interview magazine's Spring 2024 issue. Styled by the publication's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, who has a long history with the singer having previously worked as her celebrity stylist, the photoshoot marks a reunion for the duo. And, as per usual with any Rihanna photoshoot, the pictures have caused quite a reaction online. Especially the controversial cover that sees Riri dressed as a nun.

Wearing a traditional nun's habit paired with an unbuttoned white shirt revealing skin slicked with oil, plus an OTT makeup look of blue eyeshadow, skinny brows, shiny red lip and a tiny cross tattoo on her cheek, the picture compliments the interview headline that reads, "Rihanna Is Ready to Confess".

Whatever your thoughts on the 'fit, we're taking it as further proof Rihanna is the queen of character fashion. You need simply look through her back catalogue of magazine fashion editorials to see what we mean.

Perhaps the best example is Dazed's Autumn 2021 shoot which saw Rihanna adopt an endless array of varying personas through her clothing. We're talking femme fatale in a red bodysuit, Egyptian queen in a towering headdress and flowing strapless gown, a high-fashion Willy Wonka with the character's top hat and cane paired with an off-the-shoulder denim trench, to a literal joint wearing a cut-out face costume.

But even as far back as 2013, Rihanna has been unafraid to have fun with fashion. For her GQ magazine cover, she posed topless with a snake wrapped around her neck and dozens more adorning her head to become an IRL Medusa. Her own snake eyes completing the mythological transformation.



Yep, you can't deny it, no one does iconic quite like Rihanna.

Follow Alexandria on Instagram.





You Might Also Like