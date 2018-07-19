Rigoberto Uran pulls out of Tour

Bourg-Saint-Maurice (France) (AFP) - Colombian Rigoberto Uran, last year's runner-up and leader of the EF-Drapac team, pulled out of the Tour de France ahead of Thursday's 12th stage after succumbing to injuries sustained in a ninth stage fall, his team said.

"Today I have to share some bad news. I didn’t recover after the crash. Yesterday in the first real climb, all day, there was pain in my body," Uran said in a post to Twitter.

Uran injured his left leg and arm in Sunday's tumble between Arras and Roubaix and his team said that had made his withdrawal inevitable.

After a rest day on Monday he suffered in the first of three mountain stages in the Alps and trundled in almost half an hour behind stage Geraint Thomas of Sky and his team said his injuries compromised his ability to pedal, hence the decision to pull out.

"The most important thing is the rider’s health," said team head sport director Charly Wegelius.

"Rigo hasn’t recovered from his crash on the cobbled stage, and his position on the bike is compromised and could create further issues down the line," Wegelius added.

"We along with Rigo felt it best to pull out of the Tour this morning so he can recover and look toward the remainder of the season."

Uran had stood sixth in the overall standings ahead of stage nine but the crash saw him tumble down the general classification as well as onto the cobblestones.

"It’s difficult for me and also for my team," said Uran in a team statement. "We prepared for this Tour, all season we were focused on the Tour. Sometimes this happens, and this time, I think it’s the best decision for me to recover and to recover well."