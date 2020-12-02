Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced his cancer diagnosis Monday. On Tuesday, Sanchez tweeted his “surgery went well.”

Sanchez, 26, also wrote that he was “overwhelmed by all the love and support everyone sent my way.”

Colts coach Frank Reich said Monday that Sanchez learned of his cancerous tumor late last week.

Sanchez nonetheless played in the Colts’ loss to the Titans on Sunday, punting five times and attempting an onside kick. He averaged 50.8 yards per punt.

Sanchez has played for the Colts for four seasons and has a career average of 45.4.

Rigoberto Sanchez announces his cancer surgery “went well” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk