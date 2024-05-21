Rigney named Pirates' boys basketball head coach

May 21—GREENSBURG — Greensburg Community High School announced the hiring of Collin Rigney as the Pirates' new varsity boys basketball coach.

Rigney was a member of the Pirates' 2013 and 2014 state championship teams and later served as a varsity assistant coach under previous head coach and current GCHS Athletic Director Stacy Meyer.

Rigney is finishing his first school year as the Dean of Students at GCHS. Rigney is a 2018 graduate of Ball State University.

"We are eager and excited for Collin to take leadership of the basketball program," Meyer said. "Collin knows our program and school well as a graduate and administrator, which we believe will lead to a smooth transition and a successful 2024-25 for the Pirates."

"Collin has been an exceptional addition to our administrative team this year," GCHS Principal Mike Myers said. "Collin is a talented, dynamic educator who will be a talented leader and positive role model to our athletes."

Rigney takes over for Shaun Busick, who will retire from teaching at the end of this school year. Busick's lone year leading the Pirates resulted in an 18-8 record and an Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference championship.

Rigney and his wife Claire reside in Greensburg.

