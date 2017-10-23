Rightfield: Yasiel Puig vs. Josh Reddick

Thus far in the postseason, proponents and critics alike have been treated to the sight of a fully operational Puig. On the heels of a solid rebound from two injury- and controversy-plagued seasons that nearly resulted in his exit from the organization, the 26-year-old Cuban defector has recovered his swagger. He's bat flipping not just his first postseason home run but also singles and doubles, to say nothing of whatever he's doing with his tongue. He's displayed incredible focus of late, hitting .414/.514/.655 with four extra-base hits, six RBI and six walks in the postseason; his 4.60 pitches per plate appearance trails only Aaron Judge and Justin Turner

Puig set career highs for homers (28) and stolen bases (15 in 21 attempts) during the regular season, and career bests for walk and strikeout rates (11.2% and 17.5%, respectively) while cutting his ratio of the two in half. His game is hardly perfect; he ranked third in the NL in grounding into double plays (21), the result of a 48% groundball rate, and a year after his late-season confinement to a lefty-mashing role hit just .183/.317/.275 with two homers in 145 PA against southpaws, particularly struggling against four-seam fastballs. He's 6-for-10 with a 1.692 OPS against southpaws in the postseason, however, so perhaps he’s been fixed. His aggression on the basepaths still costs the team an occasional out, but his tremendous defense and the rest of the entertaining package more than makes up for it.

Meanwhile, no one has had a more brutal postseason than Reddick. The 30-year-old veteran came up big in the ALDS, driving in the winning run of Game 4 against Boston, but he was a disaster against New York, going 1-for-25 with six strikeouts and a walk. It took him all the way until Game 7 to pick up that lone hit, which was a single. Reddick is coming off a terrific first season in Houston, though, having hit .314/.363/.484, and he’ll be motivated to do better against the Dodgers, for whom he stank on ice after going to Los Angeles in a deadline day deal.

Edge: Dodgers