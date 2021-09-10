Right where he left off: Tom Brady throws first-quarter TD to cap long drive

If Tom Brady is going to show his age it might have to wait until later this season.

On the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second drive of the season, Brady was dealing. On the drive he completed 6-of-7 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown pass to Chris Godwin for the first touchdown of the NFL season. That gave the Buccaneers a 7-0 lead over the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady, who turned 44 in August, didn't show any signs of slowing down last season. Even though there is no positive history for any quarterback at age 44 or older — Brady became the oldest non-QB to start a Week 1 game on Thursday night, according to Doug Farrar of USA Today — Brady has already smashed all expectations for any quarterback in his 40s.

After a quick three-and-out to start Thursday's game, Brady looked great in the second drive. He hit Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans on nice throws, then there was a quick-hitter off play action to Godwin for a 5-yard score.

It was just one long drive, but Brady looked like he's ready to beat Father Time again.