Riggs gets full-time Trucks drive with Front Row

Layne Riggs will be a full-time NASCAR national series driver in 2024, having signed with Front Row Motorsports to compete in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Riggs is the newest driver of the No. 38 Ford F-150, vacated by Zane Smith with his move into the NASCAR Cup Series. The son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs, the 21-year-old Layne Riggs has made six starts in the series over the last two years. A third-place finish on the Indianapolis short track in August has thus far been his best result.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with one of the best teams in the sport,” Riggs said. “I’ve dedicated my life for an opportunity like this, and I’m incredibly appreciative of Bob [Jenkins] and everyone at Front Row for providing me the opportunity to take my next step in my racing career.”

It is a multi-year deal for Riggs.

Front Row Motorsports won the Truck Series championship in 2022 with Smith. The organization has eight victories with Smith and Todd Gilliland, who drove the truck in 2020 and 2021.

Riggs has been cutting his teeth in grassroots racing, being crowned the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion. His résumé also includes multiple seasons competing in Limited Sportsman events at Orange County (N.C.) Speedway, where he earned the track championship, as well as the CARS Tour. In the CARS Tour, Riggs has six victories.

“I really appreciate Layne’s dedication to his education while also competing at the highest levels,” team owner Bob Jenkins said. “That comes from great parenting and a sense of dedication from Layne. We’ve already seen a lot of potential in Layne and he’s a perfect fit for our program to develop him into a national series NASCAR winner.”

Dylan Cappello will move from lead engineer to crew chief of the No. 38 team and rookie Riggs. Chris Lawson, who had overseen the team for the last four seasons, is stepping into a consultant role with Front Row Motorsports.

