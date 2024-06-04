Rigg waiting for head coach before committing to Sunderland

[Getty Images]

Chris Rigg is reportedly waiting to see who will be brought in as Sunderland's new head coach before making a decision on his future according to The Echo.

The teenage midfielder has attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Manchester United but did recently hint he wants to be part of the Black Cats' return to the Premier League.

Rigg isn't the only one waiting for Sunderland's head coach search to come to a close. After more than 100 days since Michael Beale was sacked, fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the silence from the club.

