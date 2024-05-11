Rife whiffs 15 in Lady Blue Tornado 4-3 win over Lebanon

May 11—RICHLANDS, Va. — Richlands' Arin Rife struck out 15 batters and walked none en route to leading the Lady Blue Tornado to a 4-3 victory over visiting Lebanon, on Thursday night.

Rife went the distance for the complete-game victory, allowing three runs — none of which were earned — off four hits.

Kira Vance led the Richlands lineup's eight-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Averi Fuller had a double and two RBIs.

Lebanon's Erin Rasnake absorbed the loss after protecting a 3-2 Lebanon lead up until Richlands shattered it with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Lebanon got a triple and two RBIs from Abigail Skeen, while Laurel Horne and Kaitlyn Morrison each collected a double.

Baseball

Lebanon 2, Richlands 0

RICHLANDS, Va. — Pioneers pitchers Jake Hilton and Nathan Phillips combined for a four-hit shutout of the Blue Tornado in a SWD nailbiter on Thursday.

Lebanon initiated scoring in the first inning when Nathan Phillips plated Luke Garrett on an RBI single. Hilton drove in Booker Steffey with an RBI single in the sixth innning to cap scoring.

Gage Hilton led the Blue Tornado lineup with three hits while Levi White added a double.

Late Sectional Baseball

Woodrow Wilson 8, Princeton 1

BECKLEY — Drew Gallaher worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings and No. 2 Woodrow Wilson eliminated No. 4 Princeton from the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament with an 8-1 victory in Beckley.

Gallaher struck out five and walked one. He confined the Tigers to two hits.

Leadoff hitter Maddex Sims was 3 for 3 with a double and drove in a run. Isaiah Lewis also doubled.