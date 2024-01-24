Rienk Mast delivers career game in Nebraska’s 83-69 win over Ohio State
Nebraska entered Tuesday’s night game against Ohio State looking to improve their standing in conference play. The Huskers did just that, with Rienk Mast leading the Huskers to a 83-69 win over the Buckeyes.
Mast unleashed a colossal performance in the win, scoring 34 points by going 13-of-17 in total shooting and six-of-eight from beyond the arc. Mast topped his previous career-high of 30, which he set last year at Bradley. He also hauled in 10 rebounds in Nebraska’s win to finish the game with a double-double.
Mast’s outing supported a Huskers offense that finished 30-of-61 in total shooting and 14-of-27 in three-point shooting, while Ohio State went 27-of-56 and 8-of-23, respectively.
C.J. Wilcher finished runner-up in scoring for Nebraska, delivering 16 points by going 6-of-12 in total shooting and four-of-seven in three-point shooting. Brice Williams rounded the Huskers’ double-digit scorers, tallying up 14 points after going five-of-nine in total shooting and two-of-four in three-point shooting.
Nebraska returns to the east coast for its next, traveling out to face Maryland Saturday morning. Tipoff is set for 11:00 a.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.
