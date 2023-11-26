Ridley Scott's Napoleon epic divides and conquers cinema fans

Breathing life into the story of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte was never going to be easy, especially for an Englishman. Director Ridley Scott’s version incorporates masterful battles scenes with a tortured love story between Napoleon and Josephine. After its worldwide release on Wednesday, it seems the war of the film critics and historians has only just begun.

Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" traces the fortunes of France's most famous historical figure, from his rise among the ashes of the French Revolution through his incredible military victories to his eventual defeat and exile.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix as Bonaparte, the film also explores the complex relationship with his wife Josephine de Beauharnais, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Napoleon Bonaparte is without a doubt one of the most depicted historical characters in cinema – alongside Joan of Arc – with more than 1,000 appearances in cinema and television over the years.

Studied in history classes around the world, he remains a divisive figure in France.

He is lauded for modernising the state and for his strategic genius, vilified for re-establishing slavery, codifying sexism and leaving millions dead through his war-mongering ambition.

It is to be expected, then, that any rendition of his story on the big screen would get wildly different reactions.

Extraordinary destiny

For him, the general’s life is worthy of a Greek tragedy, but appeals to audiences worldwide as the story of a "self-made man".



