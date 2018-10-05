Riding legend Dettori intent on riding into 50s

London (AFP) - Racing legend Frankie Dettori will not be hanging up his riding boots if he wins a sixth Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday, he told the Daily Mail, saying he intends to carry on into his 50s.

The exuberant 47-year-old Italian -- whose public persona has proved a crucial draw in attracting crowds to the sport over the past three decades -- described Enable, the defending champion he will ride on Sunday, as a "once-in-a-lifetime horse".

However, Dettori admits while rumours of his retiring earlier in the year were unfounded, he will no longer ride at run-of-the-mill tracks in order to prolong his career.

"Those rumours took me by surprise," he said. "Retiring Derby day? That's a bit silly, isn't it?

"I'll be 50 in 26 months' time. If I can, I will carry on another five years. I don't want to retire."

Dettori, who credits close friend and trainer of Enable, John Gosden, as having given him a new lease of life after he served a six-month ban for failing a doping test in 2012, says he needs to feel the buzz of the big race days to get the adrenaline pumping.

"I can't get a buzz by going around Windsor on a Monday any more," said Dettori, who famously rode all seven winners on the card at British Champions Day at Ascot in 1996.

"But on Fridays and Saturdays, in front of a big crowd, I come alive.

"It's the way I am and after 31 years, that's the way my mind works.

"The everyday stuff doesn't turn me on any more.

"I am cutting the risk of getting hurt and am more enthusiastic when there is something there to be chased. It keeps me mentally fresh."

Dettori, who believes fellow English raider Sea of Class represents the biggest threat to winning on Sunday, said even his wife Catherine has had to take second place to Enable.

"I actually told my wife that I love Enable more than her and she just nodded," said Dettori.

"She believes that as well! Without doubt she is the best filly I have ridden and she could write history on Sunday.

"Even in my long career she is a once-in-a-lifetime horse. To win the Arc for a second time on Enable would be pretty special.

"When she gets to the races, the adrenaline kicks in, the blood starts pumping and the heart starts beating. She grows a foot and all she wants to do is run like a wild horse."