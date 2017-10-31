Riding high in summer, Dodgers on brink of wipeout in fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Dodgers were baseball's best team during the regular season, piling up 104 wins, blasting 53 homers in June and finishing up a 43-7 run in August.

Now, they're one loss away from being eliminated in their first World Series appearance since 1988.

Riding high in summer, potentially knocked out in fall.

All that early success could be wiped out with four defeats in October, leaving the Dodgers without the title they so desperately crave and last won 29 years ago.

''It would certainly be disheartening and disappointing,'' manager Dave Roberts said Monday. ''At the outset, our goal was to be the last team standing and we still have that opportunity.''

Los Angeles trails the Astros 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

''Right now, we're not thinking of the alternative,'' Roberts said.

The Dodgers won their record fifth consecutive NL West title before rolling past Arizona in the NL Division Series and the defending World Series champion Cubs in the NL Championship Series.

But that's nothing to hang their hat on.

''At the end of the year, if all you've won is the NL West and you still didn't reach the World Series or win the World Series, you didn't reach your goal,'' outfielder Andre Ethier, the longest-tenured Dodgers player, said on the eve of Game 1.

Ethier cautioned his teammates: ''We haven't achieved anything, we haven't won anything. All we did was won the NL West and that doesn't mean anything.''

Winning 100-plus games doesn't guarantee anything, either. Heading into opening day this season, 16 teams had posted that many wins since the 21st century began. Just two went on to win the World Series: the Cubs last year and the Yankees in 2009.

As for the others, they're better remembered for losing than winning.