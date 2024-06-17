On riding the Boston Celtics rollercoaster of emotions one last time after Games 3 and 4

The Boston Celtics have been something of a rollercoaster over the last few seasons, and Games 3 and 4 of their 2024 NBA Finals series vs. the Dallas Mavericks was something like a replica of that experience. From as close to one can get to the high of winning a title without actually doing so to the crash of being blown out by the team you celebrated the demise of prematurely, the full Celtics experience of the last few years was on full display over the last few days,

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took some time after the dust of Game 4 had settled to talk through their thoughts about that wild ride and what to expect in Game 5.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire