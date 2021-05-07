The ridiculously early 2022 NFL mock draft

I know.

For many of you, the last thing you want to read right now, in May of 2021, is a mock draft for the 2022 cycle. But at the same time, the “early mock drafts” are a great way to start building out watch lists for your own summer scouting. Let’s face it: Log onto Twitter right now and you will already see debates over who QB1 might be, who might be the next “QB riser,” and what players could emerge as first-rounders next fall.

Of course, the accuracy in these early mock drafts is almost comical. For example, I waited until August last season to put out my first “early mock draft,” and that version was anything but accurate. I was able to place 13 players in the first round correctly, which means there were 19 names listed in the first round that fell out of that slot, including some — Dylan Moses, Marvin Wilson — that were not even drafted.

So, there is a lot of football to be played. A lot of things can change between now and next April. Some of these players might live up to the expectations, and some might not. Some players might even return to school. There is a lot of projection and development at work here, and development is not linear. Some of these players might not take the step forward that is anticipated.

And that is okay too.

For now, here is one chucklehead’s attempt at an early mock draft. Draft order was determined by the latest Super Bowl odds at BetMGM. If you disagree with a team’s draft slot, take it up with Vegas…

Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Certainly if the Houston Texans indeed select first-overall in the 2022 NFL draft, there is a chance that the quarterback situation -- or more specifically the Deshaun Watson legal situation -- necessitates that Nick Caserio address the quarterback position. Assuming that is not the case, and the involved parties are all entitled to their day in court, then Caserio likely goes in a different direction. Things can certainly change, but Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux looks like the real deal with his technical skills and explosiveness off the edge.

Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

(Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Ok this might seem spicy for a few reasons... The Detroit Lions passed on the quarterback position with their first selection in the 2021 NFL draft, adding young and talented offensive tackle Penei Sewell. That likely means Jared Goff has at least one season to prove himself as the starter in Detroit. But if the Lions are picking where odds-makers believe they will be, then the Goff experiment likely has come to a sudden, and disappointing, conclusion. If the Houston Texans indeed address the pass rush, that could give general manager Brad Holmes his choice of quarterbacks. While many point to UNC's Sam Howell or Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler as the likely QB1 right now, there is a case to be made for Liberty's Malik Willis. Allow Bruce Feldman to open the argument: https://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB/status/1388906590124744706 There is a lot of football to be played, but Willis could certainly be the next QB riser, perhaps all the way to the Motor City. If he takes another big step forward, Willis could indeed put himself in QB1 contention.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

The Jacksonville Jaguars put their draft capital to use at the end of April, adding quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne in the first round, and offensive tackle Walker Little along with cornerback Tyson Campbell in the second. Given that, CB might not seem like a need, but Derek Stingley Jr. is not your average cornerback. He seemed ready for the NFL stage after his rookie season, and with one more solid campaign under his belt he might make a run to the first-overall selection.

Cincinnati Bengals: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised some -- including this writer -- when they passed on Penei Sewell and drafted Ja'Marr Chase at the start of the 2021 NFL draft. If they are still picking near the top of the board, you might think that the organization goes in a different direction, looking to add to the offensive line instead. Alabama tackle Evan Neal looks like he could be the next in a long line of Crimson Tide offensive linemen to make his way into the first round.

Philadelphia Eagles: Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler stepped into the starting lineup after Jalen Hurts moved on to the NFL. Could a similar situation play out in Philadelphia? The Eagles made moves to build around Hurts in this past draft, trading up for wide receiver DeVonta Smith. But if the Eagles are picking this early, it might mean that the organization will be in the QB market next spring. Rattler needs to calm his feet in the pocket and not play so frenetically, but with a step forward this season he might challenge for that QB1 spot in the draft.

New York Jets: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Derek Stingley Jr. is widely expected to be the first cornerback taken in the next draft, but the title of CB2 is something of a debate at the moment. A player that could propel himself into that spot -- and into the top of the 2022 NFL draft -- is Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam. Elam was named to the All-SEC First-Team by the conference's coaches, and notched two interceptions last season. With another great campaign he could fly up boards in the fall.

New York Giants: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Quarterback here is indeed tempting... After all, we are entering the "year of no excuses" with New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones. The team added wide receiver Kenny Golladay in free agency as well as the shifty Kadarius Toney in the draft, and with Jones entering year three, he has to take a step forward. Assuming he does, linebacker is the kind of position that Dave Gettleman could look to address early in the draft. Christian Harris is a former defensive back, and his athleticism makes him perhaps the ideal modern linebaker.

Washington Football Team: Sam Howell, QB, UNC

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

There was a time when UNC's Sam Howell was the consensus "first overall pick of the future." That was after a freshman season that saw Howell throw for 38 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. But last year while his numbers improved in a few respects (his completion percentage jumped from 61.4% to 68.1%, and his yards per attempt leapt from 8.6 to 10.3) there is a case to be made that the offensive system is responsible just as much as Howell is for that increase in production. Still, if he puts together a third-straight solid year, he will be in the mix for the QB1 spot. In this scenario he slides to Washington who, if they are picking this early in the draft, will be looking to finally lock down the quarterback position.

Las Vegas Raiders: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

After drafting Alex Leatherwood in the first round, there were rumblings of tension in the Las Vegas Raiders' front office. Who knows what the future has in store for the organization, but as we peek ahead to 2022 defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal from Texas A&M might be someone for Raiders fans to keep an eye on. Leal can both rush off the end in even fronts and even kick inside or align as a defensive tackle in odd fronts, and last season he led Aggies defensive lineman with 37 tackles, and also notched eight quarterback pressures, most on Texas A&M. His ability to play inside and outside might push him even higher come next spring.

Atlanta Falcons: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

(Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

With the addition of Kyle Pitts in this past draft class, the Atlanta Falcons added a dynamic weapon to their passing game. But with recent news that the organization could be looking to move Julio Jones, the receiver spot could be a need next spring. That could open the door for a player like Justyn Ross from Clemson. Ross missed the past season due to a congenial fusion in his spine which required surgery, but it is believed that he will be cleared to play this fall. He racked up over 1,000 yards as a freshman in 2018 and led the Tigers with 66 receptions in 2019, and provided he is healthy his play-making ability puts him in position to be the first receiver selected next spring.

New York Giants (via the Chicago Bears): Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Thanks to the draft-night trade between the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants, the deal that allowed the Bears to move up for Justin Fields, the Giants are now back on the clock. Again, quarterback could be in play here if Daniel Jones fails to take the kind of step forward Giants fans are hoping to see in 2021. Or, Dave Gettleman could package this pick and the other first-round selection to move up to the top of the board and add a new face at QB. Assuming that the organization wishes to move forward with Jones, offensive tackle could be in play for the Giants. Andrew Thomas looked better down the stretch in the 2020 season, Matt Peart performed well for a third-round selection, and the organization also returns Nate Solder for the 2021 campaign after he opted-out in 2020. Still, if the unit does not perform as well as hoped, tackle could be in the mix next season. Nelson started all 13 games at left tackle for the Miami Hurricanes as a true freshman in 2019, and followed that up with another seven starts in 2020.

Carolina Panthers: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

(Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

Safety Kyle Hamilton could potentially be a top five player in the next draft class, and his ultimate draft slot could come down to positional value. He was a First-Team All-American according to multiple outlets last season, and has the size and explosiveness to be a weapon against the pass. Of course, whether the Carolina Panthers would draft him in this spot will come down to how another player wearing #14 fares in 2021: Quarterback Sam Darnold. If Darnold takes a big step forward under Joe Brady, then certainly Hamilton will be in play. If not, however, the Panthers likely look to the quarterback position.

Tennessee Titans: Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Looking ahead to the 2022 NFL draft the Tennessee Titans could address a few different positions. One of them might be on the offensive side of the football, as the Titans might look to add at either wide receiver or tight end given the departures of Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith. But they could also look to bolster the pass rush off the edge, leading them to USC's Drake Jackson. He started at defensive end as a true freshman in 2019, and then transitioned into an outside linebacker role for the 2020 season, notching 20 tackles and a pair of sacks in just six games. For his efforts he was named to the All-Pac-12 second team. He could be a perfect addition to the Tennessee defensive front.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few different options behind quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at the moment, including Joshua Dobbs, Mason Rudolph and former first-round selection Dwayne Haskins, who was let go by Washington last season. Still, given how Roethlisberger's season ended in 2020, you might think that finding the true quarterback of the future will be atop the list of to-dos for the Steelers in 2022. Could Desmond Ridder be the answer? Before announcing his decision to return to Cincinnati for his senior season, Ridder was getting some buzz as perhaps a quarterback to crash the top tier in the 2021 NFL draft. He has been a mainstay in the Bearcats' offense the past few seasons and posted career-high marks in completion percentage (66.2%) and NCAA Passing Efficiency (152.9) last season.

Minnesota Vikings: Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

In the 2021 NFL draft we did not see an interior defensive lineman until the top of the second round. Could that change in 2022? If so, Perrion Winfrey is one of the leading contenders to force that issue. In 2020, his first season with the Oklahoma Sooners after playing junior college football at Iowa Western, Winfrey was named a Second-Team All-Big-12 selection by the conference's coaches. He played in all 11 games with eight starts, notching 19 tackles, including six for a loss. The Minnesota Vikings added nose tackle Jaylen Twyman in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, but could add Winfrey into the mix as another interior defender early in 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles (via the Miami Dolphins): Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

(Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports)

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner burst onto the national stage as a true freshman in 2019, securing a Pick-Six in Cincinnati's upset win over UCF, and it was Gardner's touchdown that was the different. He added a second Pick-Six later that year against ECU. He earned a starting job by the end of the season, and held down that role for the Bearcats in 2020. Last season he ranked second in the ACC with nine pass breakups, and tied teammate Coby Bryant for fourth in the conference with three interceptions. He might be a dark-horse candidate for the first round at this point, but he is certainly someone that could play himself into the mix with a solid junior season.

Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

It was something of a surprise when Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave decided to return to Columbus for his final college season, but perhaps in a crowded 2021 wide receiver field Olave wanted the chance to stand out in the subsequent draft class. Or perhaps he felt that the Buckeyes needed to finish the job with a national title. Either way, Olave could rise up boards if he improves on last year's numbers, where he caught 50 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in just seven games. Pairing him with the young arm in Justin Herbert could give the Los Angeles Chargers a heck of a QB/WR duo for the next few seasons.

Arizona Cardinals: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

It surprised a few observers when the Arizona Cardinals added a linebacker in the first round instead of a coverage player, but the addition of Zaven Collins could certainly pay dividends for the Arizona defense in 2021. But if the team looks to address the secondary in the 2022 NFL draft, Josh Jobe could be the player they look to add. Jobe stepped into the starting lineup this past season opposite Patrick Surtain II, and notched 11 pass breakups and 55 tackles. He is a physical cornerback who is active both at the catch point and against the run.

New York Jets: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

(Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The New York Jets are now on the clock again, thanks to the Jamal Adams trade. Having addressed a number of different positions over the first two rounds of the 2021 NFL draft -- and having added cornerback Kaiir Elam earlier in this scenario -- they turn to the tight end position. Jalen Wydermyer has caught 78 passes for 953 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons, and in just ten games a year ago he caught 46 passes for 506 yards and six touchdowns. He was names a Second-Team All-SEC performer last season, as well as a finalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the best tight end in the nation. As the football world starts to look for the "next Kyle Pitts," Wydermyer is a name to watch.

New Orleans Saints: Kedon Slovis, QB, USC

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

The football world awaits the camp battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill to determine the successor after the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees. But with rumblings that the New Orleans Saints were looking to move up in the first round a few days ago, potentially to draft a quarterback if the one they liked was available, QB might be a position to watch for the Saints next spring. Kedon Slovis, the USC passer, might be the kind of QB to catch Sean Payton's eye. Through 18 career games for the Trojans Slovis has posted a completion percentage of 70.0%, along with 5,423 passing yards, 47 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, giving him a career NCAA Passing Efficiency mark of 158.2. His ball placement and proficiency could be a fit in Payton's offense.

New England Patriots: Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

(Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

There are a few different directions the New England Patriots could look to travel early in the 2022 NFL draft. Wide receiver might be a position that Bill Belichick addresses, as is cornerback depending on the status of both Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson. Then there is linebacker. While New England is getting veteran Dont'a Hightower back after opting-out in 2020 -- and there will be no Hightower slander from this author, as the veteran should have at least one Super Bowl MVP trophy on his mantle -- Belichick could look to draft his replacement. Ventrell Miller has been a mainstay in the middle of the Florida Gators defense the past two seasons, and could be the kind of linebacker that Belichick covets.

Dallas Cowboys: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

(Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

There was a thought that the Dallas Cowboys could bolster their offensive line early in the 2021 NFL draft, particularly if a player like Rashawn Slater was available when they were first on the clock. Instead Dallas added to their defensive front, drafting Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. Could they add another Penn State product early in next year's draft, and bolster their offensive line at the same time? Rasheed Walker could have tested the 2021 draft waters, but decided to return to campus for another season. He has ideal size and solid technique to play tackle in the NFL, and could be the heir apparent to Tyron Smith on the left side of the Cowboys offensive line.

Indianapolis Colts: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles could have three picks in the first round, and that depends on what Carson Wentz does during the 2021 season. As part of the terms of the Wentz trade the Colts included a conditional selection with these terms: If the quarterback plays on 75% of the Colts' offensive snaps in 2021, or if he plays on 70% of the snaps AND the Colts make the playoffs, the Eagles will receive Indianapolis' 2022 first-round selection. If Wentz fails to hit those numbers, the Eagles will receive the Colts' 2022 second-round selection. Let's take the "glass half-empty" approach and assume Wentz does not meet those conditions, and therefore give Colts fans a reason to read this mock draft. Despite the retirement of Anthony Castonzo, the Colts did not add to the offensive line until the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft, so this could be a position the team addresses early in 2022. Charles Cross was impressive last year in his first season starting at left tackle, and if he continues to impress he could leave school after the end of his redshirt sophomore season, making him an option for the Colts next draft.

Denver Broncos: Jayden Daniels, QB, Arizona State

(Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

The Denver Broncos passed on a quarterback early in the 2021 NFL draft, and while rumors continue to swirl around veteran passer Aaron Rodgers, the QB position could be in play for the organization in the next draft cycle. Another passer to watch as a potential QB riser is Arizona State's Jayden Daniels. Daniels was an immediate starter for the Sun Devils as a true freshman, and was an Honorable Mention for the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. In just four games last year, Daniels completed 49 of 84 passes for 701 yards, five touchdowns and a single interception. He added another 223 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. With a big junior season -- which is certainly possible -- Daniels could be the next QB to rocket up boards during draft season.

Green Bay Packers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Of course, the storylines around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are dominating headlines right now, but as we start thinking about the next draft cycle, wide receiver is a position the organization could look to address in 2022. Right now three of Green Bay's top receivers are set to be free agents: Davante Adams, Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, which could proper receiver to the top of Green Bay's needs. George Pickens will be a fascinating point of discussion this draft cycle. Over two seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs the WR has caught 85 passes for 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he was expected to put up huge numbers in 2021. Those expectations took a big hit when he tore the ACL in his right knee during spring practice, and while there are hopes he could still return to the field in 2021, such a goal is a long ways off. Whether he returns to the field or not, he would still be a potential first-round pick if he enters the 2022 draft.

Cleveland Browns: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Don't look now but the Cleveland Browns are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. After making a run into the playoffs last year, the additions Cleveland has made this off-season have put them firmly in the mix for the playoffs next season. Looking ahead to the next draft cycle, wide receiver could be a quiet need for the team a year from now. They did add Auburn wideout Anthony Schwartz in the third round of the 2021 draft, but if Garrett Wilson is available next year, he could be a solid addition. Wilson caught 43 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games last year, and a big junior season could see him as one of the top receiver options in the next draft cycle.

Miami Dolphins (via the San Francisco 49ers): Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Running back was a common position addressed in mock drafts for the Miami Dolphins during the 2021 NFL draft cycle. Instead, the Dolphins did not add to that position group until the seventh round, when they selected Gerrid Doaks from Cincinnati. That could mean the team goes to the running back well earlier next cycle. Which could lead them to College Station and Isaiah Spiller. Spiller has been a feature of the Aggies offense the past two seasons, and last year he ran for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns on 188 carries, and added another 20 receptions for 193 yards.

Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

With additions to the edges this draft cycle, as the Baltimore Ravens added Odafe Oweh and Daelin Hayes in the 2021 NFL draft, the Ravens could look to bolster the interior next draft cycle. That could make Jordan Davis from Georgia an ideal fit. Davis does the bulk of his damage against the run, but his ability to align at both 1-technique and 3-technique could make him an intriguing option for NFL defenses. If he starts to be more of a factor attacking the passer, watch out.

Detroit Lions (via the Los Angeles Rams): John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

(Kent Gidley via USA TODAY Sports)

Thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade, the Detroit Lions have a second pick in the 2022 first round. Earlier in this scenario the Lions added Malik Willis from Liberty, the intriguing quarterback who could rocket up boards if he puts together a solid 2021 season. Now they add to the receiver room later in the first round. And yes, Alabama has another receiver to watch. After seeing Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle all get picked in the first round, John Metchie III could be the next Crimson Tide WR to crash the early selections. There is early buzz that Metchie could be the best of the group, and while in my mind it is far too early for such a statement, every time you turn on Alabama film you can see #8 working himself open. If that continues this fall, Metchie will certainly see his stock rise.

Buffalo Bills: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Running back was a common selection in mock drafts for the Buffalo Bills this past draft cycle, with players like Najee Harris and Travis Etienne serving as the main options. But with both players off the board when the Bills were on the clock last week, the organization went in a different direction and added pass rusher Gregory Rousseau. Still, the team is looking to be more efficient on the ground, and that could mean they address RB early next draft cycle. Iowa State RB Breece Hall could be an option for the Bills, and he is coming off a huge season. Last year Hall led the nation in rushing yards and 100-yard games, and was named the Big-12 Offensive Player of the Year. He also finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting. Another huge campaign and Hall will be in the mix for RB1.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson

Full credit to Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, who found a way to get the band back together this off-season. That allowed the organization to add value and look to the future early in the draft, and they did just that, adding EDGE Joe Tryon in the first round and quarterback Kyle Trask in the second. Now they can look to add on the interior alongside Vita Vea, and Tyler Davis could be an ideal option. Davis has been a mainstay on the inside for the Clemson Tigers since stepping on campus, and he became the first true freshman to start at defensive tackle since Jeff Mills in 1974. He led all true freshman interior defensive lineman in sacks in 2019 with 5.5. Last season he added a pair of sacks while dealing with an MCL sprain, but he is healthy and ready to put together a monster season.

Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

The Kansas City Chiefs are, as of this moment, favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVI. If they do find themselves picking at the end of the 2022 first round, then Purdue pass rusher George Karlaftis could be a great pick for them if he were available. He burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2019 with 7.5 sacks and 54 total tackles, including 17 for a loss. While he appeared in only three games a season ago due to injuries and COVID-19 he still managed to grab a pair of sacks. He could be a great option for a number of teams off the edge next year, including the Chiefs.

