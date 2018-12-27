All of the ridiculous things that happened in the Cheez-It Bowl

TCU players celebrate a 10-7 overtime win against California in the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

When you match up two top 30 defenses against two of the worst offenses in the Power Five, well, you shouldn’t expect many points to be scored.

But you also shouldn’t expect the absurd — and hilarious — chaos that transpired in the Cheez-It Bowl.

In TCU’s 10-7 overtime victory over California, the teams combined for nine interceptions. Yes, nine. That’s tied with the 1982 Liberty Bowl for the third-most ever in a bowl game and behind the 1942 Orange Bowl (10) and 1968 Sun Bowl (12) for bowl interception immortality.

The ninth interception came courtesy of Cal senior Chase Forrest to open overtime. That gave the ball to TCU and allowed Jonathan Song to knock through the game-winning, walk-off 27-yard field goal to put a bow on the best Cheez-It Bowl ever.

But before Song’s winning kick, a slew of ridiculous things took place:

Cal’s impact player: 290-pound fullback

Malik McMorris, Cal’s 5-foot-11, 290-pound fullback, was listed as an “impact player” for the game. At that point, you had to know you were in for a treat.

Cal's "impact player" is Malik McMorris, a 5-foot-11, 290-pound fullback who wears No. 99. pic.twitter.com/rASPuT3in4 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 27, 2018





Four INTs in four minutes

There were five interceptions in the first 16:51 of play, including four in a span of 4:08 between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter.

One of those interceptions was this outrageous attempted trick play by TCU.

There were six interceptions total in the first half.

That’s not allowed, son

Two of the interceptions by TCU quarterback Grayson Muehlstein came on illegal forward passes. One came on a play when he was a full yard past the line of scrimmage.

(via ESPN)

The other came on the trick play above where Muehlstein was the second player to throw a forward pass on the play.

the Cheez-It Bowl is the only good bowl game pic.twitter.com/0k9DNFRpz8 — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) December 27, 2018





A negative quarterback rating

A fourth interception provided this statline from Muehlstein, a fifth-year senior.

(via ESPN)

For much of the game, Muehlstein’s quarterback rating was actually a negative number. I did not know that was possible.

He ‘doesn’t have full use of one of his feet’

Later on, Muehlstein, the team’s third-string quarterback, was briefly sidelined with an injury. That resulted in TCU inserting fourth-string quarterback Justin Rogers into the game. Rogers, a freshman, suffered a serious knee injury in high school that he has been slow to recover from. The injury resulted in “drop foot,” which the ESPN broadcast described as Rogers not having “full use of one of his feet.”

TCU is now playing a QB who apparently "doesn't have full use of one of his feet" — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 27, 2018





Kicker deception!

After all of that madness, TCU had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation. For some reason, TCU brought out a decoy kicker during that process with Cal attempting to ice him. It didn’t work. He missed, and the game went to overtime.

Gary Patterson switches kickers twice after Cal called timeout, TCU misses anyway pic.twitter.com/xUlRzUn22X — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) December 27, 2018





A near walk-off interception

Overtime opened with Forrest’s interception — one that Jawuan Johnson almost returned for a touchdown. Johnson was somehow chased down by an offensive lineman to deprive us of a walk-off interception.

Cal lineman Jake Curhan chased down a DB after a pick and should probably be drafted first overall pic.twitter.com/WWts9b7pY8 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 27, 2018





An overtime sideline fall

During the return, TCU was penalized 15 yards for sideline interference because a TCU official — apparently SID Mark Cohen — tripped over the first-down marker and fell onto the field. That caused the Horned Frogs to start the ensuing drive from the 40 instead of the 25.

(via ESPN)

Cheez-Its for everyone!

Despite the penalty, TCU was able to get in place to kick the winning field goal. And most importantly, TCU won a trophy full of Cheez-Its and many, many boxes of Cheez-Its.





Best bowl game ever.

