This ridiculous stat proves Tom Brady is still at the top of his game

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady back in 2020, some wondered whether or not he would be able to maintain the extremely high standard he had set for himself over his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

As he heads into his third season with the Bucs, it’s safe to say that those concerns were unfounded.

Not only did Brady help lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl win in his first season with the team, then lead the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes last season, but he’s still doing things that seem to defy reality.

One such indication that Brady is still just operating on a higher plane? This ridiculous stat, courtesy of NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal:

Tom Brady has the 2nd shortest time to throw per PFF and the 4th deepest average depth of target, the laws of time and space not applying to him as usual — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) September 22, 2022

At 45 years old, in his 23rd NFL season, Brady is still getting rid of the ball at an incredible pace, despite the fact that his receivers are getting tons of downfield depth on their routes. One could look at the first number and think Brady was simply throwing checkdowns to running backs all day, but the second number proves otherwise.

Yep, he’s still the GOAT.

