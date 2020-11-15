Ridiculous roughing call on Drew Brees sack sets up Saints TD vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

The New Orleans Saints caught a big break with a bad call on Sunday to set up their first touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

After a muffed punt set the Saints up at San Francisco’s 21-yard line, quarterback Drew Brees dropped back for a pass on second down following an Alvin Karma run for no gain on first down.

49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street beat Saints right guard Cesar Ruiz and landed a clean sack on Brees that should have set New Orleans up for third-and-18.

Except the officials didn’t see it that way. Street got flagged for roughing the passer. For this:

Street didn’t go high. He didn’t go low. He didn’t make helmet contact. He didn’t drive his weight into Brees’ body as he tackled him.

He wrapped Brees up by his shoulders before both players landed on their respective sides on the ground. It was a textbook tackle. But instead of securing an eight-yard loss, Street’s tackle cost the 49ers 11 yards and gave the Saints a first down.

Three plays later, Kamara ran into the end zone to tie the game at 10-10.

The Saints are usually the ones furious when officiating goes wrong. This time, the 49ers were blatantly victimized by poor officiating.

More from Yahoo Sports: