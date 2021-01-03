Ridiculous roughing call on Kirk Cousins sack sets up Vikings' game-winning TD
It’s a good thing a playoff spot didn’t hinge on this game.
The Minnesota Vikings edged the Detroit Lions on Sunday, 37-35 on Sunday thanks in large part to a terrible roughing the passer penalty.
Trailing 31-29 with 11:18 remaining, the Vikings faced fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Kirk Cousins dropped back on a play-action pass and was immediately sacked by safety Tracy Walker.
It was a clean hit to Cousins’ torso that didn’t involve a blow to the head or Walker using his body weight to drive Cousins into the turf. Officials threw the flag anyway.
Roughing the passer. First-and-goal Vikings.
Vikings convert second chance into touchdown
Two plays later, Cousins snuck in a touchdown and led a Vikings dance party in the end zone.
The touchdown gave the Vikings a 37-29 lead and proved to be the winning score as the Lions failed to convert a game-tying two-point attempt after a touchdown later in the quarter. Both teams had long been eliminated from the postseason, so the only bigger-picture impact of the roughing call and Vikings win involves draft positioning.
Imagine if a call like that would have knocked a team out of the playoffs.
