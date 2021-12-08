Ridiculous Monday game causes plenty of fantasy football bad beats

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 13, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 13 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 13, what can we say about Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills? We knew going into it that the weather was going to play a serious part in the contest. I don't think anyone could have predicted what we witnessed.

The Patriots won, 14-10 on a night when Mac Jones attempted JUST THREE PASSES, completing two of them. The Bills scored a measly 10 points on a night when they seemingly lived in New England's side of the field.

I guess you can't really complain if you started either of Damien Harris or Rhamondre Stevenson. Or if you took a flier on Gabriel Davis. And at least Stefon Diggs had four grabs (but that deep shot that clanged off his arms definitely stings).

Beyond that, however, the game was replete with moments that would undoubtedly result in fantasy bad beats.

Needed a few field goals from Tyler Bass? Sorry, all you got was one 35-yarder, one miss, and an extra point.

Needed literally anything from Dawson Knox? How about two catches for 14 yards and some egregious drops?

The worst of all, however (as you'll see in the video above), is the aforementioned Jones. Not only did he just complete two passes, but then he knelt a ton of times to end the game, losing yardage — and fantasy matchups in the process.