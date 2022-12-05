This ridiculous catch from former Patriots WR N’Keal Harry is a must-watch

It’s been a frustrating season for the New England Patriots. On top of that, several other former Patriots are having success with their new teams, including wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who made a ridiculous highlight catch on Sunday.

Harry was New England’s 2019 first-round draft pick. The wide receiver never found his groove with the Patriots. He recorded 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons.

He has five catches for 93 yards this season for Chicago, averaging 18.6 yards per reception.

Harry showed his athleticism on this reception, going up the ladder to catch a Justin Fields pass that was just out of the reach of the defender. The catch did not lead the Bears to any points, but it did give Chicago a highlight of the day.

Harry’s catch on Sunday gave New England fans a reminder of why the organization drafted him. Unfortunately, he was never able to put it all together during his time with the team.

