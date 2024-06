Ridgewood Spartans best Villa Grove, head to state championship

The Ridgewood Spartans softball team won 4-1 against Villa Grove in the state semi-finals in Peoria on Friday.

Now Ridgewood will play in the state championship on Saturday.

