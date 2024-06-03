Ridgewood Softball dedicates state championship to Jade Jensen

Ridgewood softball’s Cinderella story ended with a first ever state championship..

The Spartans set a program record , 30 wins, playing for superfan, Jade Jensen, a young girl battling terminal cancer, who threw out the first pitch and celebrated history with the team in Peoria.

