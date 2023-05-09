Ridgewood High School turns to a familiar face as new head football coach

Torre Watson doesn’t just have Ridgewood roots, he has a Ridgewood soul.

“I am a spiritual person and I believe God is just moving me around, he brought me into education and coaching came with that,” Watson said. “I have worked in different schools in Ridgewood and this was the time for this transition to happen.”

The 50-year old Ridgewood graduate, whose family has been part of the community for generations, was named the Maroons' new head football coach Monday night at the Ridgewood Board of Education meeting.

Watson takes over for Chuck Johnson, who announced his resignation after 38 years at Ridgewood in February. Johnson was the longest-tenured coach in Bergen County and won six sectional titles during his career.

Last year, Johnson suffered an illness just before the start of fall practice and Watson served as the interim coach. When Johnson recovered, Watson and Johnson were reunited as co-head coaches near the end of the season. The Maroons finished 6-4, losing in the second round of the Group 5 playoffs to West Orange in overtime.

“Chuck provided such a great foundation for this program,” Watson said. “I learned so much from him, like organization and his attention to detail.”

Watson served as an assistant coach at Ridgewood under Johnson off and on since 1996, working with the offensive and defensive lines. He also spent some time on staff at Ramapo and Fair Lawn.

A lifetime of maroon

Watson graduated from Ridgewood in 1991 and went to Westchester University, where he played football. He tells the story that after college he didn’t have enough money to join a gym, so he started working out at Ridgewood High School when he encountered Johnson, who asked him if he wanted to become a volunteer coach.

“I told him I really need a job, but when I found one, it had flexibility which allowed me to come back and coach for the first time,” Watson said.

From there, Watson has served multiple roles at Ridgewood. He joined the wrestling program as an assistant in 2000 and became head coach in 2006. He’s also an assistant outdoor track coach working with the sprinters and jumpers.

He plans on keeping all his current positions even while adding head football coach to his resume, but said time will tell if he has to change depending on the time commitments needed.

“Last year, I was thrust into doing both [wrestling and football] and it worked itself out,” Watson said. “There’s no need to shake that apple cart right now, but it will come down to self-assessment and making sure that everything is getting the proper attention.”

Is the Wing-T going away?

Under Johnson, Ridgewood stuck with the Wing-T offense, which prides itself on quickness and deception. It was successful, but as football has changed over the years, fewer teams rely on the Wing-T as their main strategy.

Now that Johnson has resigned, have we seen the last of the Ridgewood Wing-T?

“I will say this,” Watson said, after a chuckle. “We are still in the midst of securing our staff at all levels. I’ve been part of this program for 20 of the last 26 years, creating the foundation, so there are some things that we will sustain. I am also different, so there are things that will be very different and we will not look like the Ridgewood football of old.”

Watson said the majority of the Ridgewood football coaching staff will be returning. He's hoping to meet with the team officially sometime next week. He’s currently working at Ben Franklin Middle School, but said he will be reassigned to the high school.

Watson becomes a trailblazer

Watson speaks fondly of his family’s pride in Ridgewood. His grandmother graduated from Ridgewood in 1932, his mother in 1966. His uncle played for the Maroons, he coached his nephew in the early 2010s.

He is the first Black head football coach at Ridgewood, and is now the third current Black head coach of a Bergen County high school football program, joining Joe Hoyle at Dwight Morrow and Harold Clark in Teaneck.

“It’s a huge thing for me in every position that I hold that I represent my family and my lineage,” Watson said. “I am extremely proud of that.”

Ridgewood is one of the signature athletic programs in North Jersey and Watson understands that this position comes with a spotlight. He’s going to rely on his assistants, his perseverance and mentors to move the football program forward.

“My family has been ingrained in the educational community here for a long time,” Watson said. “The opportunity to come here and leave my mark, that’s what has me excited.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ridgewood NJ football: Torre Watson named new head coach