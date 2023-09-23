Ridgewood grinds out 14-7 win over Tusky Valley

Ridgewood’s Dyllan Austin runs in the first touchdown of the game against Tusky Valley during Week 6 high school football action, Friday, Sept. 22, at Tuscarawas Valley High School in Mineral City. Ridgewood missed the extra point, taking the score to 6-0, Ridgewood. Tusky Valley answered late in the second quarter with a touchdown, to make the score at the half, 7-6, TV.

ZOARVILLE – Trailing by one at halftime at Tusky Valley, Ridgewood head coach John Slusser needed to see a change of attitude.

“We told our kids at halftime we need to be a little bit more excited, and a little bit more enthusiastic,” Slusser said. “Our program is built on an attitude of enthusiasm. I didn’t think we played with much enthusiasm in the first half. I thought Tusky Valley was by far the more excited team.”

Ridgewood’s ground game provided the energy spark it needed in a 14-7 grind-it-out high school football win. The Generals ran eight straight times on their eventual game-winning touchdown drive. Senior tailback Dyllan Austin scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 9:08 left in the fourth quarter and also ran it in for a 2-point conversion.

Tusky Valley couldn’t advance past its own 35 on its ensuing drive. Ridgewood went back to the ground to seal the victory. The exception came on an 11-yard pass from junior quarterback Grant Lahmers to senior tight end Eli Stroup on 3rd-and-7.

“That was supposed to be our game plan,” said Austin, whose team ran for 196 yards. “It’s not really a secret. We try to chip away and pop a big one.”

“Their defensive line stepped up and played well,” Tusky Valley head coach Greg Dickerhoof said. “We didn’t capitalize on our opportunities. The first half was tough sledding too. The second half was the same.”

Tusky Valley senior quarterback Cole Clements scored from 6 yards out with just 22 seconds left in the first half to put the Trojans ahead 7-6. It answered a 15-play Ridgewood scoring drive capped by Austin’s first touchdown of the night.

With the loss, the Trojans dropped to 4-2. But Tusky Valley is still off to a hot start after finishing both 2021 and 2022 at 1-9.

A standing-room only crowd packed both sides of Tusky Valley’s stadium. Fans clapped thunder sticks on the home side of the stadium. The student section roared on critical third down plays and sang along to “Sweet Caroline” before the start of the second half.

“The great thing about football is there is next week,” Dickerhoof said. “I think this left a bad taste in all of our mouths. The goal over the next four weeks is to get better and end the season on a positive note and see where it shakes out week 10.”

Even after improving to 5-1, Slusser said his team keeps finding itself in close games week after week.

“We’re not very good. We’re learning as we go,” Slusser said. “When you’re not great, you’re in dog fights every week. What’s been great about us is we show a lot of heart and we keep fighting back.”

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Ridgewood grinds out 14-7 win over Tusky Valley