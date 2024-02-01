Advertisement
Ridgewood girls flag football team wins trip to see national championship

CBS-Newyork

The Ridgewood girls flag football team is heading to Orlando to see the national flag football championship at the Pro Bowl, and as CBS New York's Steve Overmyer reports, it's a culmination of a championship season for a group of trailblazers. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/482judt