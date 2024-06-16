Ridgewood captures second straight girls flag football state title
EAST RUTHERFORD – For the second straight season, Ridgewood is the state champion in girls flag football.
Senior quarterback Katie Bisgrove threw for three touchdowns, including a Hail Mary to end the first half, and the Maroons rolled past Wayne Valley, 26-0, in the final on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.
Destiny Handy rushed for another score for the Maroons (13-1), who snapped a string of eight straight shutouts for Wayne Valley.
