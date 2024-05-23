Ridgeline wins thriller over Murray to claim 4A title

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Ridgeline Riverhawks pulled out a thrilling win over Murray in the final minutes to win the 4A boys soccer state championship Thursday afternoon, 4-3 at America First Field.

Denaeyer Dean scored with 1:24 left in the game to give the 2nd-seeded Riverhawks its second state title in the last four years. Ridgeline also won the 4A championship in 2021 and the 3A title in 2017.

“It’s the greatest feeling, honestly,” Dean said. “It was a fight for the whole game, but we ended it and it feels great. We’ve been working towards this all season, and we got there.”

Ridgeline took a 3-1 lead on goals by Diego Vazquez and Tate Hickman. The Spartans tied the game at 3 with two goals in six minutes, as Abdul Shaher and Bentley Heath both found the back of the net for Murray.

But Dean sent the Riverhawks to victory with his dramatic score.

“We knew we could do it,” Dean said. “It was a bit frustrating, but we knew if we kept fighting, we could do it.”

Ridgeline beat Green Canyon in the final 90 seconds in the 4A semifinals, 3-2, so this team has shown a flare for the dramatic.

“We’ve learned from those types of situations,” ” said Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander. “To win a game like this and in the semifinals, we show that we don’t quit. We push through and we persevere. This team is so close, the belief didn’t go away.”

Vazquez and Preston Lawson scored first half goals as the game went into the halftime tied 1-1.

Ridgeline ends the season with a record of 16-2, while Murray ends up at 15-3.

