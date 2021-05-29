Ridgefield Raptors will be hungry for baseball competition

May 29—The last time Chris Cota wore a baseball uniform, he was coaching on the day the sports world ground to a halt.

On March 12, 2020, Cota's College of the Canyons team was about to play a game at their Santa Clarita, Calif., campus when both teams were pulled off the field.

The remaining six weeks of the team's season would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as was the 2021 season.

That's the biggest reason Cota is so excited for Wednesday's Ridgefield Raptors season opener, which will mark his second season managing the West Coast League collegiate wood bat team.

"We got to practice a few times a week, but it's not the same as getting a team ready to play," Cota said. "For me as a coach, I'm really excited to get out there."

Players from colleges across the country are also eager to hit the basepaths this summer. Ridgefield's current roster, which consists of 33 players from 23 colleges, filled up quickly.

Many college teams either had a shorter season than usual or no season at all. All collegiate players were granted a redshirt year in 2020, meaning there are simply more ballplayers looking for innings this summer.

In addition, five Canadian teams in the West Coast League won't play this summer, further reducing supply while demand is high.

"I still get e-mails," Cota said. "But we're full."

Those who landed a spot with Ridgefield or nine other WCL teams in Washington and Oregon will seek to improve their skills in a setting that mirrors short-season minor-league baseball.

Wednesday's Raptors opener against the Cowlitz Black Bears at Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex will be the first of 51 league games and six exhibition games between then and August 12.

Cota said the summer season is especially important for underclassmen who are lower on their college's depth chart. Without a WCL season in 2020, the stakes are higher for those players this year.

"Without that extra year, it's hard to develop at the pace many four-year schools want them to," Cota said.

Local baseball fans will recognize several Raptors on this year's team. Daniel Copeland (Gonzaga), Grant Heiser (Seattle U.), Jack Fletcher (Clark College), Riley Sinclair (Seattle U.), Ryan Pitts (Lower Columbia) and Spencer Andersen (Lower Columbia) all played high school or NWAC baseball in Clark County.

Also back are catcher Dominic Enbody and pitcher Joey Martin, who were key players on the 2019 Raptors that went 27-27 in the team's inaugural season. Other Raptors hail from such high-profile programs as Oregon State, Washington, Oklahoma, Cal State Fullerton, Gonzaga and UC Berkley.

The Raptors will initially host up to 50 percent capacity with separate sections for vaccinated and non-vaccinated fans.

What those fans will see are players eager to be on the diamond.

"I'm expecting these guys to get there and be hungry to play some summer ball," Cota said. "I expect they'll have a different energy after not playing last summer."

Raptors Season-Opening Roster

Spencer Andersen

Position: Pitcher

College: Lower Columbia

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Ridgefield

Thomas Blahous

Position: Pitcher

College: Washington

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Woodway

Alex Brennan

Position: Utility

College: Gonzaga

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Sammamish

Trent Brown

Position: Shortstop

College: Oklahoma

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Victoria, TX

Kyle Carr

Position: Pitcher

College: U. of San Diego

Year: Freshman

Hometown: San Marcos, CA

Will Chambers

Position: First base

College: College of the Canyons

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Stevenson Ranch, CA

Peter Chronowski

Position: Pitcher

College: Seattle U.

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Littleton, CO

Caden Connor

Position: Outfield

College: Cal State Fullerton

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Anaheim Hills, CA

Daniel Copeland

Position: Pitcher

College: Gonzaga

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Vancouver

Dylan Diaz

Position: Pitcher

College: CS San Bernardino

Year: Senior

Hometown: Glendora, CA

Dominic Enbody

Position: Catcher, infield

College: U. of Antelope Valley

Year: Junior

Hometown: Wilsonville, OR

Jack Fletcher

Position: Outfield

College: Clark College

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Portland

Jacob Fried

Position: Pitcher

College: Loyola Marymount

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Kenmore

Ryan Harvey

Position: Pitcher

College: UC Santa Barbara

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Roseville, CA

Tafton Hensley

Position: Outfielder

College: College of the Canyons

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Mooresville, NC

Grant Heiser

Position: Catcher

College: Seattle U.

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Camas

Reece Hernandez

Position: Utility

College: San Jose State

Year: Senior

Hometown: Santee, CA

Jaren Hunter

Position: Pitcher

College: Oregon State

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Damascus, OR

Vinnie LaGatta

Position: Infield

College: Central Arizona

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Gilbert, AZ

Ben Lake

Position: Pitcher

College: Cal Berkeley

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Woodland Hills, CA

Ben Larson

Position: Pitcher

College: Gonzaga

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Port Orchard

Hudson Leach

Position: Pitcher

College: Creighton

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Gladstone, MO

Jett Lodes

Position: Pitcher

College: Oklahoma

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Yukon, OK

Spencer Long

Position: Pitcher

College: San Jose State

Year: Senior

Hometown: El Segundo, CA

Joey Martin

Position: Pitcher

College: Dallas Baptist

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Kaufman, TX

Sebastian Perez

Position: Pitcher

College: Wabash Valley

Year: 2021 high school grad

Hometown: Bayamon, PR

Ryan Pitts

Position: Pitcher

College: Lower Columbia

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Vancouver

Patrick Stark

Position: Middle infield

College: Loyola Marymount

Year: 2021 high school grad

Hometown: Redondo Beach, CA

Riley Sinclair

Position: Pitcher

College: Seattle U.

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Camas

Jack Thomson

Position: First base, third base

College: Lewis and Clark

Year: Junior

Hometown: Millbrae, CA

River Town

Position: Outfield

College: Dallas Baptist

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA

Cole Urman

Position: Catcher

College: Cal State Fullerton

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Temecula, CA

Carson Walters

Position: Pitcher

College: Gonzaga

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Twin Falls, ID

Note: Some players won't join the team until their collegiate seasons end.