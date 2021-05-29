Ridgefield Raptors will be hungry for baseball competition
May 29—The last time Chris Cota wore a baseball uniform, he was coaching on the day the sports world ground to a halt.
On March 12, 2020, Cota's College of the Canyons team was about to play a game at their Santa Clarita, Calif., campus when both teams were pulled off the field.
The remaining six weeks of the team's season would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as was the 2021 season.
That's the biggest reason Cota is so excited for Wednesday's Ridgefield Raptors season opener, which will mark his second season managing the West Coast League collegiate wood bat team.
"We got to practice a few times a week, but it's not the same as getting a team ready to play," Cota said. "For me as a coach, I'm really excited to get out there."
Players from colleges across the country are also eager to hit the basepaths this summer. Ridgefield's current roster, which consists of 33 players from 23 colleges, filled up quickly.
Many college teams either had a shorter season than usual or no season at all. All collegiate players were granted a redshirt year in 2020, meaning there are simply more ballplayers looking for innings this summer.
In addition, five Canadian teams in the West Coast League won't play this summer, further reducing supply while demand is high.
"I still get e-mails," Cota said. "But we're full."
Those who landed a spot with Ridgefield or nine other WCL teams in Washington and Oregon will seek to improve their skills in a setting that mirrors short-season minor-league baseball.
Wednesday's Raptors opener against the Cowlitz Black Bears at Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex will be the first of 51 league games and six exhibition games between then and August 12.
Cota said the summer season is especially important for underclassmen who are lower on their college's depth chart. Without a WCL season in 2020, the stakes are higher for those players this year.
"Without that extra year, it's hard to develop at the pace many four-year schools want them to," Cota said.
Local baseball fans will recognize several Raptors on this year's team. Daniel Copeland (Gonzaga), Grant Heiser (Seattle U.), Jack Fletcher (Clark College), Riley Sinclair (Seattle U.), Ryan Pitts (Lower Columbia) and Spencer Andersen (Lower Columbia) all played high school or NWAC baseball in Clark County.
Also back are catcher Dominic Enbody and pitcher Joey Martin, who were key players on the 2019 Raptors that went 27-27 in the team's inaugural season. Other Raptors hail from such high-profile programs as Oregon State, Washington, Oklahoma, Cal State Fullerton, Gonzaga and UC Berkley.
The Raptors will initially host up to 50 percent capacity with separate sections for vaccinated and non-vaccinated fans.
What those fans will see are players eager to be on the diamond.
"I'm expecting these guys to get there and be hungry to play some summer ball," Cota said. "I expect they'll have a different energy after not playing last summer."
Raptors Season-Opening Roster
Spencer Andersen
Position: Pitcher
College: Lower Columbia
Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Ridgefield
Thomas Blahous
Position: Pitcher
College: Washington
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Woodway
Alex Brennan
Position: Utility
College: Gonzaga
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Sammamish
Trent Brown
Position: Shortstop
College: Oklahoma
Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Victoria, TX
Kyle Carr
Position: Pitcher
College: U. of San Diego
Year: Freshman
Hometown: San Marcos, CA
Will Chambers
Position: First base
College: College of the Canyons
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Stevenson Ranch, CA
Peter Chronowski
Position: Pitcher
College: Seattle U.
Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Littleton, CO
Caden Connor
Position: Outfield
College: Cal State Fullerton
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Anaheim Hills, CA
Daniel Copeland
Position: Pitcher
College: Gonzaga
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Vancouver
Dylan Diaz
Position: Pitcher
College: CS San Bernardino
Year: Senior
Hometown: Glendora, CA
Dominic Enbody
Position: Catcher, infield
College: U. of Antelope Valley
Year: Junior
Hometown: Wilsonville, OR
Jack Fletcher
Position: Outfield
College: Clark College
Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Portland
Jacob Fried
Position: Pitcher
College: Loyola Marymount
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Kenmore
Ryan Harvey
Position: Pitcher
College: UC Santa Barbara
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Roseville, CA
Tafton Hensley
Position: Outfielder
College: College of the Canyons
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Mooresville, NC
Grant Heiser
Position: Catcher
College: Seattle U.
Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Camas
Reece Hernandez
Position: Utility
College: San Jose State
Year: Senior
Hometown: Santee, CA
Jaren Hunter
Position: Pitcher
College: Oregon State
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Damascus, OR
Vinnie LaGatta
Position: Infield
College: Central Arizona
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Gilbert, AZ
Ben Lake
Position: Pitcher
College: Cal Berkeley
Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Woodland Hills, CA
Ben Larson
Position: Pitcher
College: Gonzaga
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Port Orchard
Hudson Leach
Position: Pitcher
College: Creighton
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Gladstone, MO
Jett Lodes
Position: Pitcher
College: Oklahoma
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Yukon, OK
Spencer Long
Position: Pitcher
College: San Jose State
Year: Senior
Hometown: El Segundo, CA
Joey Martin
Position: Pitcher
College: Dallas Baptist
Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Kaufman, TX
Sebastian Perez
Position: Pitcher
College: Wabash Valley
Year: 2021 high school grad
Hometown: Bayamon, PR
Ryan Pitts
Position: Pitcher
College: Lower Columbia
Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Vancouver
Patrick Stark
Position: Middle infield
College: Loyola Marymount
Year: 2021 high school grad
Hometown: Redondo Beach, CA
Riley Sinclair
Position: Pitcher
College: Seattle U.
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Camas
Jack Thomson
Position: First base, third base
College: Lewis and Clark
Year: Junior
Hometown: Millbrae, CA
River Town
Position: Outfield
College: Dallas Baptist
Year: Sophomore
Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA
Cole Urman
Position: Catcher
College: Cal State Fullerton
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Temecula, CA
Carson Walters
Position: Pitcher
College: Gonzaga
Year: Freshman
Hometown: Twin Falls, ID
Note: Some players won't join the team until their collegiate seasons end.