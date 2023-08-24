Ridgedale, Elgin football rivalry renews in Week 2

MORRAL — Rivalry week comes early for half of Marion County this week.

Elgin will play at Ridgedale Friday night in a Northwest Central Conference football showdown in Week 2.

"We have to take care of business now. This is a rivalry game," Elgin coach Zack Winslow said. "They take this rivalry very seriously and so do we. There's already been all kinds of social media posts and that type of stuff with kids going back and forth. I like the banter, and I hope they tease each other, but I hope it’s a good clean game on Friday and it doesn’t cross any lines. I think it’s a great thing."

And that's exactly how the other sideline feels.

"The approach for us this week is, yes, it’s a rivalry week for these kids and the two programs," Ridgedale coach Corey Chatman said, "but for us, we know a lot of it is you’re going to know what type of team you are from Week 1 to Week 2. That’s how we’re taking it."

Improvement expected in Week 2

It's a cliche in football, but coaches tend to see lots of growth with their teams from Week 1 to Week 2, as Chatman said. The exciting thing for both Elgin and Ridgedale is that both are coming off big opening season victories. The Comets shutout Cardington 30-0, while Ridgedale handled Hilltop 20-6.

"It meant a lot to the kids," Chatman said of starting 1-0. "All the hard work they put in this summer and all the lifting and the grinding through camp, and to get that payoff in Week 1, it let them know this is a different Rockets team than before."

Ridgedale has to go back to 2003 to find its last winning season on the football field. Starting the season with a victory is a confidence booster for a program that needs all the confidence it can muster considering the history of the last 20 years.

"I told them it’s one game at a time and one practice at a time and one play at a time," Chatman said of their approach. "For us, even though we won the game, we did have some things that we have to clean up. That’s the best part about football, you get an opportunity to fix those mistakes. For us, we’re taking (the rivalry) as a game, and we want to get better every day."

Winslow, like Chatman, appreciated what he saw from his squad's initial effort, but steps need to be taken to rise to the challenge in Week 2.

"We prepared well and the kids took the game plan well," Winslow said of Week 1. "They executed for the most part. Was it perfect? No, there were still times we weren’t as efficient as we wanted to be and we turned the ball over. Our goal is always zero turnovers.

"Defensively they were able to get inside the red zone twice and we were able to get two goal-line stands out of it, and those are the things that make the game look like something special as opposed to a 30-14 or 30-16 game. They battled back from that adversity and didn’t wane and made plays when they had to make them."

Scouting Ridgedale

Ridgedale's big-play makers came up big in the opener. Brayden Townsend was 14-for-25 passing for 182 yards and three touchdowns, while on defense he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble.

Michael Deas and Ashton Fosnaugh showed a new dimension of the offense combining for 146 yards rushing. Nathan Thiel, Evan Ricketts and Landon Murphy teamed for 12 catches with Thiel getting six for 92 yards and Rickett catching a TD pass. Devin Buckley caught the other score.

The Rocket defense forced five turnovers with Ricketts pacing it with five sacks and six tackles for loss.

"They were pretty balanced from run to pass whereas last year they had to pass to do anything," Winslow said. "That was a little surprising. It makes our defense have to defend both. When you have to defend both, you have to be disciplined and read your keys and go through everything you can by knowing what’s happening pre-snap. It’s going to be another hurdle to cover.

"At the end of the day, Townsend and Rickets and Murphy and Thiel, those are the guys you have to stop. That’s what we have to do, figure out a way to stop those guys."

Scouting Elgin

Elgin ran the ball with Quinten Harrison being the primary carrier as he put up more than 120 yards, but others like Kaiden Luikart, Stephen Castillo and Ronnie Newman also got their share of attempts. Castillo ended with 79 yards on the ground. Elgin only completed three passes and had an interception, so Winslow said efficiency in the passing game is being addressed.

Meanwhile, the Elgin defense limited Cardington to just 45 yards on the ground and 174 yards overall. Landon Shepard, Caleb Atha and Nels VanGundy all had four tackles for loss with Shepard picking up 11 tackles. Atha and VanGundy teamed for five sacks.

Chatman hopes they can continue what started against Hilltop.

"The good was our defense. Our defense flew around. They played with their hair on fire," Chatman said. "Other than the beginning of the game with the long return, they pitched a shutout. We forced five turnovers. The defense swarmed to the ball.

"Offensively for the good was we hit for a 90-yard rusher. We joked in film that we couldn’t find seven more yards? We had almost a 60-yard rusher. Our quarterback threw one interception, but he had almost 200 yards passing. For our offensive line, we relish having those types of stats in the rushing. Being young, you make mistakes. Self-inflicted were a lot of our mistakes, things we can control like the jumping offsides and holding. Two holding calls kept two touchdowns off the board. It’s cleaning those up."

