Ridge Spring-Monetta blending youth, experience under new head coach

Aug. 11—Ridge Spring-Monetta felt Region 4-A's volatility more than anyone last season, as the Trojans went from flying high after a win over Calhoun County to tumbling into fourth place following a stunning loss to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler in the final week of the season.

Like Wagener-Salley, RS-M graduated 12 seniors. But like their Aiken County rivals, the Trojans also did a good job of recruiting their friends and classmates to add some unexpected depth to the roster for first-year head coach Jay Brannon.

"They're great kids. That's what we're trying to build, a program that produces great young men. I believe culture comes first," said Brannon, who served as defensive coordinator under Brian Smith, who took the head coaching job at Barnwell. "They're not perfect, but I wasn't at 16 or 17, either. All I ask them to do is try to be the best version of themselves that they can every day and just be better today than they were yesterday. I think if we do that in the classroom, in the community, on the field in practice, the scoreboard will take care of itself."

Brannon said this group is emphasizing getting the little things right first and believing in themselves. He said it's a roster with talent if not a lot of experience, and they're a tight-knit unit that's willing to play for one another.

The Trojans return a pair of All-State seniors in running back/linebacker DeAnte Hopkins and wide receiver/defensive back Tykeem Martin. Hopkins exploded onto the scene last year and emerged as a go-to player on both sides of the ball, nearly reaching the 1,000 yards/100 tackles mark.

"I've coached against Nuk Hopkins. I've coached against Shaq Lawson when they were at Daniel. Charone Peake, all these guys, Roscoe Crosby when he was at Union," Brannon said. "Those kids can play somewhere in this state. DeAnte, just because it's 1A he doesn't get a lot of exposure. We've got two or three guys in that class that can play. Tykeem Martin's another one."

Martin, who made a name for himself in the first game of his freshman season by going for 125 yards and two scores, caught six touchdowns and made three interceptions last year.

"My dad's got one job," Brannon said. "My dad's missed five games I've ever coached in, and he's going to be on the sidelines. I said, 'You get to be Drew Swinney when he was a kid, and you're going to have a Tykeem touch chart and make sure he gets enough.'"

Jkrayh Taylor is another senior captain the Trojans want to get the ball, and fellow senior captain James Bosket will be the distributor after passing for 669 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season at quarterback.

"We changed the offense a lot. We put a lot more on him, actually," said Brannon, who praised Bosket's decision-making in Thursday's Aiken County Jamboree. "I've been blessed that in 25 years I've coached three kids that played college football at that position. If he'll keep progressing, there's a small school in the state that really needs to come check this kid out because his best football is ahead of him. I just wish you could redshirt in high school."

Junior Gabriel King is a leader up front who Brannon said has taken ownership of the offensive line. Akiem Mills has made the move from defensive back to outside linebacker, while Shamar Mills has moved from from linebacker to defensive end. Behind them, Jarvis Bush is the quarterback of the secondary while freshman corner Kymani Denny has loads of potential to become a star for the Trojans.

RS-M starts its season a night early with a Thursday night game against SCISA power Augusta Christian, the first step in a challenging non-region schedule — Brannon quipped that he may as well have scheduled the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, too — to get the Trojans ready for the 4-A grind.

"I honestly think anybody coming in fourth or fifth in our region can go win two or three games in the playoffs," he said. "I really believe that. There's a lot of great athletes in our region, and a lot of good coaching."