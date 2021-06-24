Ridge Runners, WhistlePigs both get outshined on their home turf

Jun. 24—BLUEFIELD — Johnson City's Ashton King went 2-for-3 with a triple and Joe Vetrano went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and the visiting Doughboys defeated the Bluefield Ridge Runners 11-6 in Appalachian League baseball action at Bowen Field at Peters Park, on Wednesday night.

Jordan Stevens went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Johnson City, which went ahead for keeps, 3-1, in the third inning.

Janniel Berroa went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for Bluefield, while Joshuan Sandoval went 2-for-4 with a double. Kendall Ewell also had a double.

In other Appy League action, Kingsport's Jordan Varela-Payne went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, highlighting the visiting Axmen's 4-1 victory over the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunnicutt Field.

AJ Jones went 2-for-4 with a triple to lead the WhistlePigs, who were confined to five hits by four Kingsport pitchers. Nathan Holt went 2-for-4 for Princeton.

Bluefield travels to Greeneville today for a 7 p.m. game. Princeton plays Elizabethton at home tonight, First pitch is 7 p.m.

LOCAL BASEBALL

This Week's Games

Tuesday, June 22

Princeton 7, Kingsport 3

Johnson City 7, Bluefield, 1

Wednesday, June 23

Kingsport 4, Princeton 1

Johnson City 11, Bluefield 6

Thursday, June 24

Elizabethton at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Elizabethton at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Pulaski at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

Pulaski at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Bristol at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Standings

Club W L PCT GB Home Away Streak

Princeton WhistlePigs 13 2 .867 — 6-1 7-1 WW

Danville Otterbots 8 8 .500 5.5 4-5 4-3 L2

Pulaski River Turtles 8 8 .500 5.5 2-4 6-4 W2

Bluefield Ridge Runners 6 10 .375 7.5 2-4 4-6 L2

Burlington Sock Puppets 6 10 .375 7.5 5-6 1-4 L1

Club W L PCT GB Home Away Streak

Greeneville Flyboys 10 6 .625 — 5-3 5-3 W1

Bristol State Liners 9 6 .600 0.5 5-3 4-3 L1

Elizabethton River Riders 7 9 .438 3 4-5 3-4 W1

Kingsport Axmen 6 10 .375 4 4-6 2-4 L1

Johnson City Doughboys 6 10 .375 4 2-4 4-6 W1

(Standings and graphics courtesy the Appalachian League)