Ridge Runners victorious at Burlington, return to Bowen on Thursday

Jun. 18—BLUEFIELD — After completing a two-game road series at Burlington tonight, the Bluefield Ridge runners will return to Bowen Field on Thursday to begin two-game homestand with the Johnson City Doughboys at Bowen Field, in Bluefield.

The Ridge Runners loaded the buses on a winning note after defeating the River Turtles on Friday with a comeback tie and winning the tiebreaker. But the Tri-State Coal Cats upended Bluefield 11-3 on Saturday night. The Ridge Runners turned the tables on Sunday, beating the Coal Cats 9-4 before taking Monday night off.

At the beginning of the week, Bluefield continued to lead the Appalachian League East at 7-4 overall.

At Burlington on Tuesday night, Ridge Runners left fielder Alexander Wright went 2-for-4 with a second-inning solo home run and Bluefield collected a 4-1 win over the homestanding Sock Puppets. Catcher Hudson Walburn went 2-for-4 for the Ridge Runners, who knocked out six hits on the evening. Jaden Brown cracked a sacrifice fly.

Starter AJ Prendergast gave Bluefield four scoress innings with Deaton Oak (1-0) giving the visitors a fifth blank frame to shore up the lead.

Burlington's Carter Bailey had an RBI double for the Sock Puppets. Ryan McCrystal had a pair of hits.