Ridge Runners stuff Sock Puppets 6-3 in Appy League Opener

Jun. 6—BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners' Appalachian League season opener didn't get off to a very promising start on Tuesday night, but it ended well for the home team in a 6-3 victory over the visiting Burlington Sock Puppets at Bowen Field.

Starting pitcher Samuel Dees allowed three Burlington runs to score off a hit and five walks over his two-inning shift — almost half of Bluefield's total walks allowed on the evening.

Burlington starter Jimmy Lovelace let him off the hook, allowing five runs off three Bluefield hits and two walks.

Five successive Ridge Runners relief pitchers followed to provide seven seven straight scoreless innings and combining for nine strikeouts. Wyatt Sisk, Shawn Parnell, Deaton Oak, Nicholas Falla and Chris Domke all had mound appearances for Bluefield.

Sisk (1-0) got the win and Domke came out in the ninth to collect his first save of the season.

Bluefield's Jaden Brown, a center fielder, had a two RBI home run for the Ridge Runners in the first inning. Sam Silas had a double and an RBI. Tre Keels added a double and Joe Stanzione had a double and an RBI. Tre Keels had a stolen base for Bluefield, as did Alexander Wright. Brown had two stolen bases on the night.

Four Burlington pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts and six walks.