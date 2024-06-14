Ridge Runners return, still lead East Division after 7-4 win over River Turtles

Jun. 14—BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners hammered out 11 hits and kept the division-leading locals out front with a 7-4 Appalachian League victory over the visiting Pulaski River Turtles in their first home game at Bowen Field after a long road circuit.

The Ridge Runners returned to their home field leading the Appalachian League East at 5-2 overall.

Thursday's homecoming victory marked the beginning of four consecutive baseball games at Bowen Field through Sunday.

Tonight's 6:30 p.m. game with Pulaski will mark the end of a two-game homestand versus the River Turtles. A two-game series with visiting Tri-State (aka 'Huntington') will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Ridge Runners' time away from Bowen Field began right after Bluefield opened with a two-game sweep of the Burlington Sock Puppets on June 4 (6-3) and June 5 (2-0).

After taking Thursday, June 6 off, the Ridge Runners won two out of three games in a three-game road stretch at Pulaski's Calfee Park. After a 9-6 loss to the River Turtles on Friday, June 7, Bluefield defeated Pulaski 12-11 on Saturday and picked up a 12-5 win on Sunday.

The Ridge Runners took Monday, June 10 as a day off, then traveled to Johnson City, Tenn. to split a two-game stand with the Doughboys. Bluefield defeated Johnson City 6-5 on Tuesday, June 11 and lost a 9-7 game Wednesday night.

Next week's action begins with the Ridge Runners taking Monday off before traveling to Burlington for a two-night series with the Sock Puppets.

Bluefield will return to Bowen Thursday and Friday, hosting Johnson City in a pair of 6:30 p.m. games, respectively, before traveling to Greeneville on Saturday.