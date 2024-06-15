Ridge Runners homestand continues through the weekend

Jun. 14—BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Runners kept their Appalachian East leading winning ways moving foward on Friday night, winning the tiebreaker with visiting Pulaski after tying the game up 1-1 with a ninth-inning rally.

A sacrifice fly by Alex Marot plated Hudson Walburn to make the stalemate possible. It was Walburn's lead off single that got trailing Bluefield's foot in the door.

In Thursday night's game with the River Turtles, starting pitcher Tristan McGregor, a 6-foot-3 right-hander from Presbyterian, held Pulaski to five consecutive scoreless innings before yielding the hill to Preston Martinez in the top of the sixth inning.

Martinez got stuck with the blown save as the Turtles overturned the Ridge Runners' advantage.

Shawn Parnell (1-0) came out with one out remaining in the sixth to strike out Conor Cooke and stop the bleeding. Bluefield plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run fielding error to lock it up at 3.

Pulaski's Austyn Winkleblech scored on an error in the top of the seventh to recover the 4-3 lead, but an RBI double by the Ridge Runners; Alexander Wright and a two-RBI single by Jaden Brown in the bottom frame tipped the upside decision Parnell's way.

Chris Domke came out in the ninth and retired the side to preserve Parnell's good fortune. Domke struck out two of the three batters faced.

Noah Smith had two hits for the Ridge Runners (6-2). Michael Lucarelli went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored.

The Ridge Runners' weekend home stand continues tonight at Bowen Field with Bluefield's first-ever meeting with the Tri-State Coal Cats —the Appalachian League's newest team, which represents the three-state are adjacent to Huntington.

Games will be played at 6:30 p.m today and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.