Ridge Runners beat Sock Puppets 2-0 for second win of Appy Season

Jun. 7—BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Ridge Runners picked up their second consecutive victory of the Appalachian League season on Wednesday night, scoring two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and going on to claim a 2-0 win over the Burlington Sock Puppets at Bowen Field at Peters Park.

After seven scoreless innings Tre Keels led off the difference maker, getting hit by a fastball from Sock Puppets reliever Gabe Magallan. After getting checked after the plunk and cleared for takeoff, Keels was allowed to take his base. The Ridge Runners outfielder went to third on a subsequent wild pitch by Magallan.

Michael Lucarelli followed up with a triple to center that plated Keels and put himself 90-feet away from an insurance run.

Jaden Brown sent Lucarelli home on a sacrifice fly to left field. Joe Stanzione and Noah Smith both struck out to end the rally, but the Ridge Runners had all the offense they would need to own the night. Brown, who had a home run on opening night, drew two walks and had a stolen base.

Jhayden Raineri (1-0) collected his first win of the season, striking out two and walking one over his two inning shift. Kaleb Applebey (1-0) came on in the ninth and collected his first save.

Bluefield starter Tristan McGregor had a noteworthy no-decision, striking out five and walking none while allowing his lone hit to Sock Puppets top-of-the-order man Nick Allen, who wrapped up the first inning stranded at third.

Koby Kroft had Burlington's other hit for the night. Sock Puppets starter Cooper Allen gave the visitors five scoreless innings, striking out four and walking one while allowing three hits.

The Ridge Runners were off on Thursday but will be at historic Calfee Park in Pulaski, Va. on Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (5:30 p.m.), creating several opportunities for fan-friendly road trips for Bluefield partisans this weekend.

The Ridge Runners return to Bowen Field on Thursday, June 13 to begin a two-game home stand with the River Turtles.