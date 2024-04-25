Riders unable to hold onto lead, fall 5-3 to PHS

Apr. 24—The Hulbert Riders couldn't hold on for the win in the first round of the Regional Tournament against the Pocola Indians.

After a strong seventh inning, the Indians took down the Riders 5-3 on Wednesday, April 24. Despite the loss, Ethan Thompson returned to the mound after hurting his ankle in the Checotah Tournament. With 5 strikeouts, Thompson passed the 100 strikeout mark.

The Riders fell by a run early in the second inning. A double from Logan Dunnigan opened the scoring for PHS driving in a pair of runs. The Riders responded in the third inning when a walk and a hit-by-pitch set the plate for a Ty Winn single to score a run. A Fielder's choice from Sam Hubbard tied the game at 2-2.

In the fifth inning, the Riders took their first lead of the game after Johnny Torres scored on an error to go to 3-2.

HHS quickly lost the lead in the top of the seventh inning. A double tied the game at 3-3. A hit-by-pitch, followed by a walk, set the plate for the Indians to take the lead on a single to centerfield. A walk allowed the final run to score. After the final run was scored, Thompson was taken out of the game and was replaced by Chris Willis, who was about to get out of the bases-loaded jam.

The Riders weren't able to get a run in their frame and fell, 5-3.

