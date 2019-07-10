Riders prepare for 'hardest day of the Tour de France' as stage six takes them up Vosges mountains

Sagan claimed victory on stage five in Colmar, but a tough test awaits on Thursday - REX

After five days of prodding and probing, but mostly just trying to stay safe, the battle for the maillot jaune at this year’s Tour de France will finally come alive on Thursday.

With 4000metres of vertical ascent over 160km, culminating in the gruelling, final climb up to the ski station of La Planche des Belles Filles in the Vosges mountains, there will be “nowhere to hide” on stage six.

The riders know it; the tension in the air palpable on Wednesday, both before and after a fifth stage from Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar which was won by Peter Sagan [Bora-Hansgrohe] in a reduced bunch sprint.

The reason for that tension is clear: no one knows quite what to expect. Not only have organisers added an extra kilometre of gravelly road surface to La Planche des Belles Filles, with a maximum gradient of 24 per cent - “unnecessary” according to Adam Yates [Mitchelton-Scott] - they have included six categorised climbs in the build-up.

“It’s a different race mate,” warned Mitchlton-Scott’s Australian sports director Matt White on Wednesday.

“Obviously the last 900m of the final climb are new but the approach and the day in general is way harder than it's ever been before.

“There will be a lot fewer riders than previously at the foot of the last climb..”

Dan Martin [UAE], who suffered a late mechanical on Wednesday but managed to make it home safely in the bunch to stay 1min28sec down on GC, agreed, adding that “it could possibly be the hardest day of the [entire] Tour”.

Ineos team principal Dave Brailsford, meanwhile, said that riders would simply not be able to ride the final climb as they did in 2012, 2014 or 2017, the three other occasions on which it has featured. “The chances are it will lure somebody to go in early and I think they'll pay the price…”

Brailsford’s team have happy memories of La Planche des Belles Filles. In 2012, when the climb made its debut, Chris Froome won and Bradley Wiggins went into yellow. In 2017, Froome finished third behind Fabio Aru and Martin, taking yellow from team mate Geraint Thomas in the process.

This time Egan Bernal has been tipped by some to take yellow, although he would have to beat QuickStep’s Julian Alaphilippe by 40secs and Jumbo-Visma’s Steven Kruijswijk by 15secs.

It is Thomas’s form which is probably the biggest talking point heading into the stage. Having skipped the Giro d’Italia and crashed out of the Tour of Switzerland the defending champion has fewer racing miles in his legs than his rivals.

Thomas has, at least, seen the new finish, although he conceded he did not much like what he saw. “It is hard,” he said. “I did it just before Suisse. It favours the punchy, pure climbers, Egan for one. Then in other teams guys like Yatesy, Ritchie [Porte], [Nairo] Quintana....”

If he can stay with those riders and limit his losses on Thursday, Thomas will be delighted. He knows he has an individual time trial to come next week. And the longer, less punchy climbs in the Pyrenees and Alps suit him better. If he struggles, it could be painful.

“I actually think Geraint's in good form,” White said. “But we'll find out for sure tomorrow. Because there's nowhere to hide tomorrow.”