Riders' Pintaro makes mid-game history

Jun. 3—KALISPELL — Glacier Range Riders' starting pitcher Jonathan Pintaro was removed early in the third inning of Sunday's game against the Great Falls Voyagers, but not because of pitching struggles or injury.

Pintaro became the first player in Riders' history to have his contract purchased by a team mid-game. His contract was purchased by the New York Mets, becoming just the second pitcher in Riders' history selected by an MLB affiliate.

"It was surreal," Pintaro said. "After the second inning I came to the dugout and I heard him (manager Paul Fletcher) say somebody get warm and I kind of gave him a look."

That look signified that Pintaro's time with the Riders was coming to an end, but Fletcher sent him out to face one more batter so he could get the recognition from his teammates and the fans at Glacier Bank Park.

"I have only known him since spring training but you could tell since then he was playing really good," Gavin Tonkel said. "It was only a matter of time before he got picked up."

His teammates rallied from a 5-0 deficit with three runs each in their half of the fifth and sixth innings, highlighted by Mason Dinesen's second home run of the season.

With the game knotted at six a piece in the bottom of the eighth, John Daly started the winning rally by hitting his third double of the day, enroute to a 4-for-4 day. One batter later, Tonkel hit a deep drive over the left-center field wall for his second home run of the season to give the Riders a 8-6 lead, which was the final score.

"I was hunting fastballs all day and was just not quite getting a hold of them," Tonkel said. "I was looking for something over the plate to try and get the barrel out and that is exactly what I was able to do."

The Range Riders swept the three-game home series over the Voyagers to improve to 9-1 in their last 10 games. They are currently tied for first place in the Pioneer League standings, which is part of the reason it was difficult for Pintaro to say his goodbyes.

"I am going to miss this place, I love playing here and it's a great atmosphere to play in," Pintaro said. "But definitely getting picked up is the dream and always was."

Sunday

G. Falls 001 311 000 6 9 1

Glacier 000 033 02x 8 11 0

James Deloatch, Shandon Herrera (6), Braden Forsyth (8), Dayan Reinoso, and Antonio Fernandez. Jonathan Pintaro (3), Trevor Baker (4), Jerry Huntzinger (5), Aidan McEvoy (6), Montana Quiqley (7), Connor Housley (8) Jack Lynch (9) and Freddy Guilamo

GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS — Marcos Castillo 1-4, Makhi Backstrom 0-4, Xane Washington 1-4, Jack Lynch 2-5, Livingston Morris 0-5, Freddy Rojas Jr. 0-3, Hylan Hall 3-4, Antonio Fernandez 2-3, Roberto Gonzales 0-3.

GLACIER RANGE RIDERS — Andy Atwood 2-4, Christian Kirtley 1-5, Chad Castillo 0-3 , Mason Dinesen 1-3, Ben Fitzgerald 0-3, JD McLaughlin 1-3, John Daly 4-4, Freddy Guilamo 1-3, Gavin Tonkel 1-4.

2B — Hall, McLaughlin, Kirtley, Daly 3. HR — Dinesen (2), Tonkel (2). RBIs — M.Castillo, Washington, Hall, Fernandez 2, Atwood, Kirtley, Dinesen, Daly, Guilamo 2, Tonkel 2.

Late Saturday

Range Riders 8, Voyagers 5

Ben Fitzgerald's two-run home run capped a five-run second inning, and the Range Riders went on to down the Voyagers Saturday night.

After former Range Rider Livingston Morris hit a three-run homer to put Great Falls ahead in the first inning, Glacier scored twice in its half of the first. Fitzgerald figured in there, too, hitting an RBI single to get his team on the board.

Andy Atwood's two-run single in the second put the Range Riders ahead for good, 4-3; after an RBI groundout by Christian Kirtley, Fitzgerald slugged his fourth homer of the season for a 7-3 lead.

Morris hit another home run, a solo shot in sixth that cut the gap to 8-5, but the Voyagers got no closer.

Nick Zegna got the win on the mound, going five runs and allowing four hits, four walks and four earned runs. He also struck out four. Seth Pinkerton, Connnor Housley and Jack Lynch each threw a scoreless inning of relief, and Lynch picked up the save.

Saturday

G.Falls 300 011 000 — 5 7 3

Glacier 250 010 00x — 8 8 0

Kenny Carrillo, Alex Verdugo (5), Jason Pineda (6) and Jose Melendez. Nick Zegna, Cullen Kafka (6), Seth Pinkderton (7), Connor Housley (8), Jack Lynch (9) and Freddy Guilamo.

VOYAGERS — Hall 0-5, Backstrom 2-3, Lynch 1-5, Rojas Jr. 0-1, Morris 2-3, Podkul 0-4, Melendez 0-4, Major 1-4, Gonzalez 1-4.

RANGE RIDERS — Atwood 1-4, Kirtley 0-3, C.Castillo 0-3, Dinesen 1-4, Fitzgerald 2-4, Daly 1-4, McLaughlin 0-3, Guilamo 0-0.

2B — Backstrom 2, Gonzalez, Tonkel. HR — Morris 2 (3), Fitzgerald (4). RBIs — Morris 4, Hall, Fitzgerald 3, Atwood, Kirtley, Daly.