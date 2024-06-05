Riders opening game of summer scratched

Jun. 4—Hulbert baseball's start to the summer will take some extra time to get started after the opening day was canceled.

The Riders were originally scheduled to play Henryetta at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4 but was canceled. HHS will now start their season on Monday, June 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Dewar.

This marks the second straight summer the Riders are competing in a summer league. Former head coach John Rozell started the movement last season. Even though the Riders only played a handful of that summer schedule, they were able to get a handful of games in.

Even though Rozell has now moved on, the Riders new head coach Shane Bevan has decided to keep the tradition going this summer.

"We are just trying to see who we got and what we got," Bevan said. "We want to move plashes around this season and try and figure out what we can do to get the lead off guy on, move him over and get him in."

Without knowing the players well, this league will give Bevan the chance to see what players are going to play what position once the season starts.

Riders' summer schedule

June 10, 5:30 p.m. at Dewar

June 16 at Sequoyah, time TDB

June 20, 6 p.m. vs Porter

June 24 noon vs SHS

June 26, 2 p.m. at Weleekta

June 27, 11 a.m. vs Mounds

June 27, vs Oklahoma Union

