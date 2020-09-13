Riders land first-ever mountain bike tricks

SHOWS: BIRKENFELD, GERMANY (SEPTEMBER 7-13, 2020) (EYESPRINT - EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER SEPTEMBER 13, 2021)

1. MOUNTAIN BIKE COURSE

2. VARIOUS OF RAMPS

3. RIDERS OVERLOOKING COURSE

4. RIDERS DOING BACKFLIPS

5. RIDER LANDING A TRICK

6. HELMET CAM VIEW OF TRICK BEING LANDED

7. VARIOUS TRICKS BEING LANDED

8. GERMAN RIDER, NICO SCHOLZE RIDING PAST

9. VARIOUS OF SCHOLZE LANDING FIRST-EVER CORDOVA FLIP ON A DOWNHILL BIKE THEN CELEBRATING (CONTAINS A PROFANE WORD)

10. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MOUNTAIN BIKER, NICO SCHOLZE, SAYING:

"Actually, I landed my first ever cordova backflip on the downhill bike. I've done it before on the small bike, but I think it's like a world's first on the downhill bike, which is insane. I'm really pumped to get it done, because it took me like ages now, but I did it, finally."

11. ITALIAN RIDER, DIEGO CAVERSAZI RIDING OFF

12. VARIOUS OF CAVERSAZI LANDING THE FIRST-EVER BACKFLIP BARSPIN TO CLIFFHANGER ON A HARDTAIL BIKE

13. CAVERSAZI AND ANOTHER MAN HUGGING

14. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MOUNTAIN BIKER, DIEGO CAVERSAZI, SAYING:

"This week at the Audi Nines presented by Falken, I landed a flip bar to cliffhanger. I had this trick in my mind since 2016 from Crankworx Les Gets when I tried first time, but I never had another chance to try and today was the right moment, and luckily I landed. I'm happy."

15. RIDER PERFORMING TRICK THROUGHOUT THE COURSE

STORY: The Audi Nines Mountainbike 2020 event came to an end on Sunday (September 13) after a memorable week which saw two first-ever tricks being landed.

With some of the world's best mountain bikers competing for the first time since quarantine and with all present at the course in Birkenfeld, Germany having tested negative for coronavirus beforehand, German Nico Scholze and Italian Diego Caversazi stole the show with some never seen before stunts.

Scholze, who said it has taken him 'ages' to land, planted the first-ever cordova flip on a downhill bike and Caversazi successfully negotiated a backflip barspin to cliffhanger on a hardtail bike, a trick he first tried in 2016.

(Production: Stefan Haskins)