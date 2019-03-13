Riders caught up in high-speed crash on Tirreno-Adriatico

Milan (AFP) - Two riders from the German Bora-Hansgrohe team were caught up in a high-speed collision with a pedestrian on the opening team time-trial of the Tirreno-Adriatico race on Wednesday.

Italy's Oscar Gatto and Poland's Rafal Majka collided with a man who crossed in front of competitors during the 21.5km team time-trial at Lido di Camaiore.

"Initial reports indicate that Oscar Gatto has sustained some bruising, while Rafał Majka went down somewhat harder," the team said on Twitter.

"Further testing will need to be done to evaluate their injuries. However, both riders finished the stage today."

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia avoided the collision in conditions which were already hazardous due to rain.

The pedestrian was brought to hospital but his condition was reported not to be serious.