Rider vaults to No. 3 in TRN Top 10

The TRN Top 10 is subjective. Obviously, the chances of a Class 2A team beating one in 5A is extremely unlikely. And Class A teams play a completely different version of the game. This poll represents the expectations of these teams, reflecting how they rank in district, region and state. Record and previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. Knox City (2-0, 1) – The Greyhounds narrowly maintain the top spot in these rankings ahead of county rival Benjamin. There’s a good chance the Greyhounds and Mustangs hold the top two spots in these rankings all season.

2. Benjamin (2-0, 2) – But speaking of the rivalry, there isn’t a matchup we’d love to see played more than Knox City vs. Benjamin. We may be (not so) secretly hoping for a couple game cancellations that can make it possible.

3. Rider (2-0, 6) – This Rider team is a throwback. The Raiders are not going to get in a no-huddle offense and try to win with tempo. Rider has a ball-control offense and an aggressive defense capable of breaking an opponent’s will.

4. Graham (2-0, 5) – Springtown may end up with a sub-.500, but the Porcupines have been a roadblock for the Steers. That’s a significant hump they just cruised over.

More: Live updates: Wichita Falls area Week 2 high school football scores, schedule

5. Jacksboro (2-0, 3) – The Tigers drop two spots in these rankings for the second straight week. The offense is as billed and has made up for a defense giving up a lot of points so far.

6. Windthorst (1-0, 7) – Windthorst had a night off and moved up a spot in the rankings. The Trojans get a significant test this week against Muenster.

7. Hirschi (1-1, 8) – The Huskies lost and still gained a spot in these rankings. That’s because they gave Class 3A Division I state finalist Brock another great game. There’s no shame in that 28-14 loss.

8. Vernon (2-0, 9) – Vernon had a chance to put Gainesville away early but let a 13-0 first-quarter lead slip away. The Lions were lucky to survive the Leopards, but that’s a Class 4A Division II team capable giving many in its district and region trouble.

9. Holliday (1-1, 4) – Jim Ned was able to do what Iowa Park couldn’t and expose the natural learning curve that comes with the significant scheme changes Holliday is experiencing on both sides of the ball.

10. Seymour (2-0, NR) – The Panthers made their season debut in the TRN Top 10 after consecutive blowout victories against Anson and Lindsay. Despite some changes in personnel, the Panthers still have a high-powered offense and get a massive test this week against Albany.

On the rise – Nocona, Newcastle.

HONOR ROLL

RUSHING/RECEIVING

(100 total yards or multiple TDs)

Klein Essler, Henrietta – 173 receiving, TD (punt return TD)

Brason Zeissel, Seymour – 135 receiving, TD

Isaac Villa, Holliday – 127 receiving, TD

David Charo, Seymour – 126 receiving, 3 TDs (4 tackles, 2 interceptions)

Kyler Kirkland, Burkburnett – 121 total yards, 2 TDs

Luke Sams, Jacksboro – 118 rushing, 3 TDs

Jax Johnson, Bowie – 116 rushing

Ty Thompson, Graham – 111 rushing, 3 TDs (124 passing)

Jeremiah Murphy, Electra – 109 receiving, 3 TDs

Chance Warren, Archer City – 103 receiving, TD

Rylan Monsey, Graham – 102 rushing

Seth Mann, Bowie – 93 rushing, 3 TDs (43 passing)

Johnathan Stone, Nocona – 79 total yards, 2 TDs

PASSING

(250 yards or multiple TDs)

Lando Belcher, Jacksboro – 365 yards, 4 TDs (110 rushing)

Brayden Loyd, Seymour – 336 yards, 5 TDs (15 rushing)

Garrett Blevins, Henrietta – 300 yards, 3 TDs (79 rushing, TD)

Landon Smith, Archer City – 250 yards, 2 TDs (44 rushing, TD)

Grant Cox, Holliday – 223 yards, 2 TDs (rushing TD)

Collin McKiddy, Electra – 217 yards, 5 TDs (40 rushing, TD)

Brady McCasland, Nocona – 172 yards, 3 TDs

Jimmell McFalls, Hirschi – 150 yards, 2 TDs

Joe Castles, Rider – 147 yards, 3 TDs

Tripp Watson, Petrolia – 109 yards, TD (rushing TD)

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

(15 tackles, multiple turnovers/sacks/FGs, any TD)

Peyton Kinman, Graham – 6 tackles, 2 interceptions (51 receiving)

Landon Bass, Graham – 2 tackles, fumble return TD

Desmond Whiteside, City View – 2 tackles, interception return TD

Collin Hays, Holliday – 17 tackles

Julius Dawkins, Vernon – blocked punt return TD

Eli Clayton, Olney – interception return TD

SIX–MAN

Isaac King, Newcastle – 50 rushing, 2 TDs

Cameron Hernandez, Knox City – 87 rushing, 2 TDs

Devin Guillory, Knox City – 40 total yards, 2 TDs (2 interceptions)

COLLEGE CONNECTION

This is a list of former Wichita Falls area athletes who competed at the Division I college level last week. Athletes who competed in a game but didn’t start or register stats are listed below. Athletes competing at the Division II or lower levels who had noteworthy performances are also listed. Are we missing a player? Send an email to jonathan.hull@timesrecordnews.com.

E’Maurion Banks, DL, Texas Tech (Rider)

Banks recorded three tackles, including half a sack, in the Red Raiders’ 35-33 loss to Wyoming in double overtime. Banks and the Red Raiders host Oregon at 6 p.m Saturday in a game televised on Fox.

More: Joey McGuire on Texas Tech football fans: 'You're either in or you're not'

Noah Caldwell, TE, Abilene Christian (Electra)

Caldwell caught one pass for 3 yards in the Wildcats’ 31-11 victory against Northern Colorado. Caldwell and the Wildcats play at Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Jed Castles, TE, Abilene Christian (Rider)

Castles caught one pass for 24 yards in the Wildcats’ 31-11 victory against Northern Colorado. Castles and the Wildcats play at Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Cirby Coheley, LB, Abilene Christian (Iowa Park)

Coheley recorded seven tackles, including four solo and a tackle for loss. He was named Defensive Player of the Game in the Wildcats’ 31-11 victory against Northern Colorado. Coheley and the Wildcats play at Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday.

More: Wildcats' Bear hunt comes up big for ACU with 31-11 win against Northern Colorado

Jahqaevion King-Fobbs, DB, Oklahoma Panhandle State (Hirschi)

Despite coming off the bench, King-Fobbs was second on the team with six tackles, including 1.5 for loss, in OPSU’s 65-7 loss to Southwest Baptist. King-Fobbs and the Aggies visit Wayland Baptist in Plainview at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tucker Horn, QB, Trinity (Graham)

Horn had an impressive 2023 debut, completing 28 of 33 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 overtime loss to Saint John’s. Horn and the Tigers host Mary-Hardin Baylor at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Chris Murray, DL, Sam Houston (Hirschi)

Murray recorded a tackle in Sam Houston’s 14-0 loss to BYU. Murray and the Bearkats host Air Force at 7 p.m. Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston in a game televised on CBS Sports Network.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (Rider)

Rodriguez recorded two tackles in Texas Tech’s 35-33 loss to Wyoming in overtime. Rodriguez suffered a sprained foot during the game and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with the injury.

Jaydon Southard, LB, Stephen F. Austin (Iowa Park).

Southard recorded two tackles in Stephen F. Austin’s 48-30 loss to Troy. Southard and the Lumberjacks host Alcorn State at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ESPN Plus.

MIDWESTERN STATE

The following players are local athletes playing for the Mustangs, who suffered a 37-8 loss to Colorado State-Pueblo on Saturday. The players listed registered statistics in the Mustangs’ win. Athletes who played but didn’t register stats are noted at the bottom of this list. The Mustangs (0-1) host Mississippi College at 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Ritse Vaes, PK, Hirschi

Vaes had a light night of action, registering just one kickoff that went for a touchback.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls area high school football rankings, Week 2 Honor Roll