Rider lands five on TSWA Class 5A all-state team

The final season of Rider football produced five all-state players, according to the Texas Sports Writers Association.

Among the Raiders being named to the Blue Bell/TSWA’s Class 5A all-state team is senior defensive lineman Jailyn Gibbs, who was the team’s lone first-team honoree.

Senior running back Elijah Jackson made the second team as a fullback and was joined by senior defensive end Evonjre Donnell. Jackson also received honorable mention on the defensive line.

More: Ivory Kelley becomes Old High's last TSWA all-state football player

Junior running back Kenji Johnson and senior offensive tackle Cape Johnson earned honorable mention.

Aledo quarterback Hauss Hejny and Aledo linebacker Davhon Keys were the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A players of the year.

Hejny threw for 2,773 yards with 27 touchdowns and added 1,041 yards rushing and another 13 touchdowns.

Keys had 169 tackles, including 23.5 tackles for loss. He also recovered three fumbles, had three interceptions and blocked two kicks.

Hejny and Keys helped Aledo go 16-0 and win the Division I state title.

Port Neches-Groves’ Jeff Joseph was elected Coach of the Year.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Rider lands five on TSWA Class 5A all-state football team