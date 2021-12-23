Rider grad T.J. Vasher begins practicing with the Dallas Cowboys

Rider grad T.J. Vasher is finally getting his shot at competing for a spot on the Dallas Cowboys roster.

The Cowboys started the 21-day practice window for Vasher and rookie offensive tackle Josh Ball this week. Both players were eligible due to lingering injuries that didn’t allow them to partake in the team’s training camp last summer.

Vasher entered the NFL with a knee injury he suffered while at Texas Tech. He has been on the Cowboys’ non-football injury list. The Cowboys signed Vasher as an undrafted free agent in May.

Vasher measured at 6-6 with an 84-inch wingspan during his college pro day. Vasher’s wingspan is the longest for any pass-catcher coming into the 2021 NFL draft. He made his name at Tech for making highlight-reel catches, including one that was nominated for an ESPY award.

Texas Tech wide receiver T.J. Vasher (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Vasher’s height, wingspan and knack for making contested catches make him a potential red-zone threat. He also ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, showing he has good speed to go with his freakish measurables.

Ball was a fourth-round pick out of Marshall, but his college career started a Florida State where he was accused and convicted of “dating violence.” He suffered a high-ankle sprain in training camp and has been on the injured reserve.

Vasher and Ball have a chance to compete for a spot on the Cowboys’ practice squad, or even the 53-man roster, over the next three weeks.

