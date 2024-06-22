Ridenour returns to Cleveland football

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years away from the program, longtime Cleveland High School head football coach Heath Ridenour is returning to the Storm. He rejoins the team as the offensive coordinator.

Following back-to-back state championships and three title appearances (not including the shortened COVID season), Ridenour left Cleveland to be an assistant on the UNM staff in 2022. After the Lobos coaching change, Ridenour left the program.

During his time as head coach with Cleveland, Ridenour racked up three state championships and a 96-18 record.

